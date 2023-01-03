Landmark year for kabaddi

The first time I heard the term 'kabaddi', I did not pay attention because this is a slang used for trickery.

But as I discovered it is a sport, the progress it is making makes you envy it.

This is a thrilling full contact sport where a lone player storms the den of seven mighty opponents with an aim to tag them and run for dear life. The rivals in response try to grab his limbs and try to pin him down. It is synonymous with skill, speed, strategic thinking, fitness, thrill and drama.

Last year, the Uganda Kabaddi Federation (UKF) took a team for what can be termed as exhibition games in India but that has become the stepping stone of the sport in Uganda.

No Ugandan player was retained in the highly competitive Pro Kabaddi League

Kabaddi, which originated from India 4,000 years ago as a display of strength for princes to win brides, is now taking root in Uganda.

Thanks to the skeletal team led by Edgar Mujuni, creativity has been the key to their progress. Mujuni and his team have had unwavering faith in Kabaddi since it was introduced in 2017.

Looking back at 2022, Mujuni said: “

Inaugural kabaddi league

The federation organised the first ever Kabaddi League at Fusion Arena in the Industrial Area, running for almost a month. The five-year $25,000 annual deal was a game changer.

The games were streamed live to an Indian audience by India's premium digital sports online TV, Absolute Broadcast under Star Sports TV.

Previously, kabaddi was being played on grass pitches or bare ground but with the Bank of India donating a playing mat, the sport just upgraded to a new level.

The league, which was promoted by Absolute Broadcast, gave the sport a new identity. Players were smartly dressed with thumping music and bright lighting creating a world class experience.

For the players, it was a new direction.

"We had a similar experience when we visited India last year. I am so happy we can replicate it here," Douglas Mulaalira said.

There were concerns arising from heavy tackles, but the organisers were home and dry without any major injuries.

The big boys, who have dominated the scene Mulaalira and Shafiq Katamba and Frank Kamoga, among others, put their strong foot forward. Mulaalira, a student of Mulusa Academy, who played for champions Star Pirates was voted MVP. He has since joined big spending Masaka, who are one of the two teams in the expanded league. The second season starts on January 5, 2023. Angles were the women champions of the first season.

Satisfied

Mujuni says that even though the kabaddi league was phenomenal, the greatest satisfaction is the transformation of the lives of players.

"Many of our players have been constantly struggling against poverty but playing in the professional league, they have been able to earn bursaries and some money," Mujuni said.

There is also a possibility of some of the players going pro to India if they consistently perform well.

Olivia Nalubega and Shanita Najjemba are living testimonies of that potential.

Talent search

More efforts were made to organise grassroots activities. Thrice, the federation organised schools championships including the Women Kabaddi Championship at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, a championship which was won by St. Peter SS Matugga.

There was also the National Secondary Schools Kabaddi Championship at Dream Africa School at Kabowa.

Although three foreign teams, Lycée Communal de Ruyaga from Burundi and two from Zanzibar, attended the East African Schools championship in Lugogo, it was a huge success for kabaddi.

Looking forward

With the huge success of the first edition of the league, a busy 2023 is the next stop.

Uganda is expected to field a team in the Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Iran.

The World Cup Kabaddi was delayed for almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is likely to see the participation of a myriad of teams including European champions England and African champions Egypt. Other teams are expected from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, USA, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, and Italy among others.

World Kabaddi currently has over 50 affiliated members as it bids for Olympic inclusion.

"Our target is to continue promoting kabaddi in the region as the sport earns its right to stand alongside other sports," Mujuni said.

