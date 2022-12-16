Last dip for Team Uganda in Melbourne

Uganda's team of three swimmers will have a final chance to convince viewers this year when they turn up for the 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke events tonight at the World Short Course (25m) Championships in Melbourne, Tanzania.

The first events (50m fly) for male swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi and female counterpart Tara 'Kisawuzi' Naluwoza produced national records (NR) on Tuesday and both will look to do the same tonight (Saturday 3am).

US-based Ssengonzi took part in the men's 100m fly at his World Championships bow last year and he clocked 53.64. Going by the 20 year old's 50m fly form, a dip into 52 seconds territory is a possibility.

Naluwoza sponsorship



Naluwoza, on the other hand, swum the 100m fly at the Cana Zone III Championships in Tanzania last month clocking 1:07.

63 which was better than the 1:09.20 she had done in June at the National Championships.

At 14, the sky's the limit for Naluwoza, who by the way needed a late cash intervention of $7,000 (about Shs25.8m) from businessman and MTN chairman Charles Mbire to make the trip.

After an almost entirely self-sponsored trip of over the same amount to Peru for the World Junior Championships in September, Naluwoza was always going to need a hand to make it to Melbourne.

Her aim after getting the timely boost will be to show that she was worth every penny.

Her 27.71 in the 50m fly on Tuesday is enticing and it will be intriguing to see her race strategy tonight. Can the walls give her momentum to maintain such explosiveness in her front and back 50m splits?