League titles in sight for UCU Doves, KCCA

UCU Doves and KCCA Ladies are each a win away from lifting the National Volleyball League titles in their different categories after winning Game One of the best-of-three series Sunday at the Old Kampala Arena.

The Doves, riding on the back of team captain Gideon Angiro, had a roller coaster of emotions in their nervy 3-2 victory over Sport-S.

The university side took Sport-S by storm in the first set, with Angiro, Nickson Tumusiime and Ian Akampa demolishing any block before them to snatch the frame 25-23.

However, sport-S’ maturity and quality came to the fore in the following two sets. Thon Maker and Johnson Rukundo found their rhythm to give Benon Mugisha’s side some bite on offence.

And when the two were not firing, setter Marino Oboke had the middle options of Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia.

Engwau’s net defence against his former side limited the number of attacks finding ground on the Sport-S end, and they ran away with the second and third sets to lead 2-1.

Elias Isiagi and the Doves needed to be perfect for the rest of the game to stay alive. And Angiro came up with big points whenever required to help UCU take the fourth frame and force a decisive.

Momentum from the fourth set shifted into the fifth, and the Doves created a three-point difference at the switch of sides.

With UCU running away with the set at 13-10 in the race to 15, Mugisha turned to veterans Dickens Otim and Malic Damulira and the two helped level at 13-all before leading 14-13.

Otim had two big blocks to deny Angiro and Mark Omara, while Damulira was consistent from the service box.

UCU held their nerve to close the set and win the game when Angiro combined with Vincent Odeke to block Maker for the last point, sending a largely partisan crowd into wild celebrations.

KCCA close

KCCA’s wait for a first title in 17 years can end this weekend when they meet Sport-S in Game Two of the finals.

Joan Tushemereirwe and Zainah Kagoya were in top form as the Shilla Omuriwe’s charges came from a set down to win 3-1 and put one hand on the title.

Libero Christine Asekenye provided the perfect first pass in the last three sets to allow setter Jojo Muindi to utilize her offensive arsenal.

Sport-S had relied on Renata Kamahoro and Comfort Tumusiime’s offence to take the first set 25-20 but faded to go down in the series.

The two Sport-S teams will be looking to level the series in Game Two on Saturday.

National Volleyball League Finals

Game One results

Women: Sport-S 1-3 KCCA (25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 23-25)