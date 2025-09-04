Legend honoured: Nasur gets Lifetime Award at home

Abbey Nasur, the Uganda Cranes legend who stood tall in the country’s golden football era of the 1970s, was on Tuesday honoured with the Fortebet Real Star Sports Agency Lifetime Achievement Award in a moving ceremony held at his home in Naguru.

Unlike previous editions of the monthly awards that are staged at Lugogo’s Lazio Restaurant, this August edition was taken to Nasur’s residence because of the frail state of health of the 73-year-old. The football great, now confined to a wheelchair, could only manage a weak smile as he received his accolade from Mukasa Isaac, CEO of Real Star Sports Agency and aspiring Buikwe South Legislator.

“I thank you for this accolade, and for always remembering me,” Nasur said, his voice faint but filled with emotion.

Why Nasur Matters

Nasur’s story is deeply woven into Uganda’s football fabric. He cut his teeth with Naguru Youth, broke into KCCA FC briefly, before making his mark at Prisons FC (now Maroons). His rise earned him a national team call-up in 1973, the start of a decade-long love affair with the Uganda Cranes.

He went on to win three CECAFA titles (1973, 1976, and 1977) and was part of the legendary Cranes squad that reached the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ghana. Although stomach complications cut short his appearance in the final, his name remained etched in the story of that glorious team. He later ventured abroad, turning out for Kenya’s Gor Mahia in the 1980s.

From that revered 1978 squad, only three players are still alive — Nasur, Tom Lwanga, and Paul Ssali “Gogolimbo”.

Ceremony at his Home

Real Star’s decision to take the ceremony to Naguru was both symbolic and compassionate. “We thought it wise to bring the award to him, instead of making him come to us,” Mukasa explained.

Besides the plaque, Nasur received a brown envelope from the organisers and a special donation from Buken Ali aka Nubian Li, the NUP flag bearer for the Nakawa Division mayoral seat.

Other August Achievers

Alongside Nasur’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Fortebet Real Star Awards recognised the following achievers for August 2025: Ponsiano Lwakataka – Rally driver who returned to the podium for the second consecutive time. Paul Musaazi – Co-driver in the UMC Fort Portal Tourism City Rally triumph. Rogers Torach – Uganda Cranes CHAN captain, rewarded for leading the team to the quarterfinals.

FORTEBET REAL STAR AWARDS

August Winners

Motorsport – Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Soccer – Rogers Torach

Lifetime Achievement Award – Abbey Nasur

