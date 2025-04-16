Legends Marathon attracts over 500

The second edition of the Legends Marathon almost doubled numbers from the inaugural one with over 500 participants.

These eliminated any excuses of unpredictable weather to make it to Legends Rugby Club in the wee hours of Sunday morning, from where they went on to negotiate the elevations and turns in the areas on Naguru, Ntinda, Bukoto, and Lugogo.

“Our target next year is 1,000,” the brain behind the marathon Andrew Mwanguhya – also a writer at Daily Monitor, said as he thanked participants in the aftermath of the event sponsored by Kaynela Farm, Ruby Hospital, Safe Spaces, Stanbic Business Incubator among others.

That is a huge possibility because of the buy-in from the government and the Uganda Athletics Federation, who also believe the country’s sports legends deserve better recognition and preparation for life after sports.

Recognition is a need

“We are advancing into other areas and we recognize the importance of such an initiative so going forward, we will have the Legends Marathon on our calendar,” UAF president Domenic Otuchet, said.

NCS’s acting assistant general secretary (technical) Sarah Chelengat said “sharing the road with Olympians, world champions, and legendary athletes is a great honour for us who have participated.”

“I can say that the organisers of this event are running fast with the content of the new Sports Law which provides for reward and recognition for excelling athletes in Section 5. They are doing more and we implore them to continue. Maybe in the future, we can have the Legends Marathon in all regions of the country to celebrate our athletes that come from those regions,” Chelangat side.

Speaking on behalf of the celebrated legends, Moses Kipsiro said that “including prize money in the future will get more people (from the athletics fraternity) involved.”

Rugby legend David Bukenya described recognition as “a human need. It is fundamental and we appreciate it so much.”

On the course proper, the weather was forgiving; mildly chilly. That was some good compensation for the punishing climbs that the runners had to negotiate.

Personal note

This reporter did 10km after being convinced by NCS senior administrative officer Ivan Mugowa not to branch off to the 5km turn. Just like Mwanguhya, having covered the plight and successes of many athletes and the first edition last year, the decision to run – and walk – this year was a given.

However, after the 7am flagoff by Moses Kipsiro, it did not take long before I started questioning what I had got myself into. By the time I got to Nakawa Market, I could barely trace more than half of the crowd I had been flagged off with.

The motivation to continue pounding tarmac came from seeing that people were managing the distance in groups. Even more encouraging were the messages on the shirts of some enthusiasts. The theme was “run for your legend” and runners were encouraged to wear their best sports jerseys and put the names of their favourite Ugandan athletes on the bibs.

“I am not slow, I am just taking in the scenery,” Dahn Kabanda’s shirt read at the back with one of the stand out messages.

There was also encouragement along the route from those manning water points and participants from the running community, especially those who were doing 21km. Some played music to ease the tension among us first timers. Believe me; running to a beat will make you cover distances you would never have imagined.

In the end there was a participatory medal for everyone. Their impact in giving the marathon more endorsement cannot be underestimated. You just need to follow the acknowledgments flowing on the Legend Marathon X handle.