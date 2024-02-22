Legends Marathon: Early registration helps

On April 6, some of the biggest names in Ugandan sport will come together to mix and run with the voices that rally or assembled behind them for years.

The Legends Marathon, a child of sports journalist Andrew Mwanguhya, will be an annual family-friendly run in Kampala aimed at providing a supportive transition for both retired and active athletes. It also presents a platform for new talent and elite runners, as well as recreational runners and the community to be the best version of themselves.

“Do not just talk about the change but be the change,” JKL Lady Dolphins and Uganda Gazelles, the national basketball team, captain Flavia Oketcho, said as she urged the public to be part of the event.

Golfer Deo Akope could not hide his excitement either and believes “all living legends will benefit from this a long way throughout their retirement.”

On February 14, Impact Vision, the non-profit organization charged with planning the marathon, opened registration doors for the event that will include 5km, 21km and 42km distances starting and finishing at Nakasero Primary School.

“We want to encourage the public to register early because that helps us with managing the logistics involved,” the director Mwanguhya shared with Daily Monitor.

Registration

The process, for now, is done through Stanbic Bank digital solution FlexiPay. One can use the app or dial *291# then select the option of Tickets.

When prompted to enter what event they are looking for, one enters ‘Legends’ then completes the transaction. The rest of the transaction also involves an option for entering an email, where they can receive the ticket.