Legends triumph in Kosa league second season

The much-anticipated Kibuli Old Students’ Association (Kosa) League, an exhilarating alumni football competition that unites former students of Kibuli Secondary School, reached a thrilling climax recently.

Legends FC emerged as the deserving champions of Season Two. Legends had players from yesteryears including former Police and Uganda Cranes forward Dan Walusimbi and ex-KCCA defender Ronald Apangu.

They showcased their exceptional skills and determination throughout the 14-match days to secure their place at the pinnacle of the tournament.

Led by an exceptional team captain Veron Bikamata, Legends displayed a remarkable level of cohesion and teamwork that proved instrumental in their success.

The squad exhibited a blend of experience, strategic play, and unwavering dedication, which propelled them to the top of the league table with an impressive total of 61 points.

Among the standout performers of the season, Veron, shone brightly, cementing his position as the top scorer of the tournament.

His exceptional goal-scoring prowess left spectators in awe as he netted an astounding total of 37 goals.

Veron was followed by Kyebatala Umar (35 goals) of Twaake, the youngest cohort.

The season's final match at Kibuli SSS showcased the fierce competition and nail-biting moments that have come to define the Kosa League.

Solida, the 2006-2011 cohort, demonstrated their mettle only to come second in the league standings.

Throughout the season, the Kosa League provided a platform for former students to reconnect, showcase their talent, and relive the camaraderie experienced during their school days.

The league fostered a sense of unity and sportsmanship among participants, rekindling old friendships and forging new ones.

Season Two was not only about fierce competition on the field, but also highlighted the importance of community engagement.

Various charitable initiatives were organized alongside the matches, supporting causes with mental health awareness which was the season’s theme.

The league's commitment to making a positive impact on society exemplifies the values instilled in the students.

The success and popularity of the league reaffirm its significance in bringing together alumni from the sports powerhouse, fostering unity, friendly competition, and giving back to the community.

Kosa League

Final Standings

Legends – 61 points

Solida – 61

Twaake – 52

Sasi – 45