Lessons and lasting impressions from wheelchair sports coaching clinic

“You cannot criticize others before you perfect your game. If you must criticize anyone it should be yourself,” Canadian Coach Dan Altan told two trainees after a recent wheelchair sports training and coaching clinic at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala.

The training under the Global Sports Mentorship Programme, an initiative by the US Department of State, was conducted by Altan and Peter Hughes, the co-founders of Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide (WAW), a charity that aims to promote social change through wheelchair sports.

Among the 40 trainees were the men’s wheelchair basketball team that qualified for the inaugural 2023 African Paralympic Games in Accra, Ghana and are preparing for the tournament in September.

And if each member follows that man-in-the-mirror advice, it could trigger a drastic yet chronic urge for self-improvement, resulting in the collective improvement of the entire team. And that’s how great teams are built.

Altan, whose experience of para-sport, both as player and trainer, spans about 45 years, told us that to succeed in para-sport, an athlete must have the discipline and focus, adding that Ugandan players should avoid being reactive to one another, which usually kills the spirit of team work.

Leadership lessons

Ali Mukasa Kibirango, is one of the most experienced para-athletes in Uganda. He played cricket and founded sitting volleyball in Uganda. In May he was among that para-badminton team that played in Bahrain. As the vice-captain of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, he learnt a lot from the four-day clinic.

“They have taught us to be tolerant with teammates,” he said.

Some of the teammates come from Gulu (Northern Uganda) and might feel isolated if others speak a language they don’t understand.

“So as a leader, I must encourage communication that leaves no one behind. And if a member confides in another in a language I don’t understand, the confidant can tell me, depending on the rapport I have created,” Mukasa told Sunday Monitor.

Richard Ocira participated in the 2018 Berlin Marathon as a wheelchair racer—the only Ugandan to do so. But the boy from Gulu is a star and the captain of the wheelchair basketball team.

“We really appreciate the American coaches for all they have given us,” Ocira said. “We lacked a lot of skills and I realised we still have a lot to do to reach the levels we desire.

“But we need to build on what we have learnt, and share it with others who will take over from us. Because a good leader must groom successors.”

Skills, rules, tactics

Dribbling while moving; shooting from behind the hoops for a better conversion rate; perfecting free throws, among others, are skills Ocira had read about in a book he got from a German coach.

“But I had never practiced them, yet when we tried them out at the clinic, they are easier yet very important,” Ocira said.

“They also told us that to be exceptional, you must focus on the sport.”

Kizza Kabonge, one of the key basketball players, always looked forward to this training. “It’s the first I have had from professional instructors,” he said.

He learnt some rules. “I now know that touching the floor is not a foul as I always knew.”

He also learnt that receiving the ball and resting it on his laps, before dribbling or passing it is costly.

“It gives the opponent room to intercept the ball or steal it.”

Kabonge must also get the acceptable volume of his wheelchair cushion. “The coaches told me this one gives me an unfair advantage.”

Guarding the D is important to the team’s defense, Kabonge also learnt. “We have been used to following whoever gets the ball, leaving our D unguarded and we have been punished,” he said.

Mukasa, the vice-captain, added that the team had speed but lacked a system. “Now we know it is important for us to guard our big men, the way Kenyans do.”

For Joan Nabasirye, primed to be one of the pillars of the ladies’ team, the key lessons are widening the field and throwing long balls, instead of crowding where the ball is, and improving on shooting accuracy.

Her colleague Sarah Nazziwa was even more precise: “The coaches have told us to find a lucky shooting sport on the court; where you are likely to score more.”

Rugby lessons

About 10 attended the wheelchair rugby training though, Hughes said, most do not qualify to play the sport which is designed for mostly athletes with spinal injuries. But Jairus Wanyera, president Uganda Wheelchair Rugby Federation, said there are many with spinal injuries, eligible to play but they fear risking their bodies on the “less safe” basketball wheelchairs.

WAW delivered two rugby wheelchairs to the federation. But Wanyera said they need at least 12.

He added that one rugby wheelchair costs Shs35m so, the federation cannot wait for only government funding, hence seeking support from countries like Canada, Spain, among others.

“We thank Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide; we are in the process of bringing in more wheelchairs so that we start serious training,” Wanyera said.

Meanwhile, the trainees learnt that in wheelchair rugby you do not need to tap the ball on the try line to score. Crossing the opposition’s try line while in possession of the ball is enough.

They also learnt better ways of passing, rolling, throwing, dribbling, batting and carrying the ball.

Coach Altan and Hughes also engaged the trainees in the official rugby scoresheet to make them more familiar with the complex details that cause controversies and arguments.

Communication, team work

Hughes’ first observation was the trainees’ poor communication. But by the end of the four-day clinic, he saw an improvement.

“Although I would like them to communicate a little bit better and more, they have learnt how important it is,” Hughes said.

And for Altan, that communication should avoid arguments and criticizing teammates.

Hughes added: “They have started to understand the technique of defending as a five-man unit versus everybody doing their own thing.

“They have learned the zoning very well and are doing the same thing at the same time with teammates.”

What’s more, “They are shooting a little bit better, taking some smart shots from beginning to the end. The chair movement and understanding the chair position is improving.”

Hughes said individually, most trainees are talented, though the women tended to embrace team work faster and improve a little quicker.

“Some of the guys had to slow down a bit and understand that attacking as a team is a bit better. And by the end of the clinic today they were doing that better.”

Keeping the momentum

Hughes was surprised by Uganda’s wheelchair basketball qualifying for the continental Games but said their performance in Accra will depend on how regularly they train until September.

With Lugogo, the only indoor facility, already too busy, the Kampala team has returned to the open-sky Makerere University court, enduring the punishing sun that is interrupted by rains.

The tarmac is also unfriendly to the tyres and could wear them out before the tournament.

The other lot also returned to Gulu until July 24, when they could enter the residential camp, which Mukasa, the vice-captain, said must last at least a month for the Kampala and Gulu teams to bond.

Sports minister Peter Ogwang revealed the government’s plan for a modern 15000-seater stadium at Lugogo. But that is for the future.

Making case for children

Most disability sports mentorship programmes in Uganda, especially those supported by agencies from USA, Germany, Canada, among others, have included children with disabilities; mostly from schools and care homes.

But Minister Ogwang was concerned that this one only attracted adults.

“This is great but I would be happier to see you also bringing children on board.”

In a follow-up interview, he added: “Involving children at a young age supports our goal of inclusiveness. And if they start playing at a young age, they learn quicker and stand higher chances of winning.”

Hughes agrees, saying that in other countries Paralympic programmes run parallel to the Olympic programmes, training children as early as four years old.

How it all started

Starting his farewell remarks, Coach Hughes called out Jameson Ssenkungu and told minister Ogwang; the National Council of Sports chairman Ambrose Tashobya and Uganda Paralympic Committee president Bumali Mpindi that “without James, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide (WAW) had since 2011 donated over 50 wheelchairs and trained players and coaches in India, Nepal, Peru, Indonesia—countries they deemed deeply in need of help.

But Ssenkungu, a Makerere University-based coach, is the reason why the charity’s last beneficiary would be the only African country.

Ssenkungu met Hughes and Mia Hansen at the University of Arizona in 2019, while on a scholarship with the Global Sports Mentorship Programme.

“I told them how Uganda struggles to do wheelchair sports, especially the lack of wheelchairs,” Ssenkungu told us recently.

In October 2022, WAW donated 10 standard sporting wheelchairs, which were crucial in Uganda’s qualification for the Accra Games.

“If we win we win together as para-sport,” said Ssenkungu, a specialist in para-athletics and goalball but also keen for the collective growth of all para-sports.

Lasting impressions

Altan grew up with polio but started playing at around 15, doing adaptive swimming, wheelchair racing, weightlifting and wheelchair basketball. Although he was above average in all of those sports, he and Hughes never rose to the "elite" level like their colleague and WAW co-founder Greg Hockensmith.

After a traumatic car accident paralysed his lower body at the age of 16, Hockensmith found redemption in sport. An instant success in wheelchair racing, he went to college courtesy of wheelchair basketball and earned a Master’s degree in neurophysiology. In the late 90s, he joined handcycling and moved to Arizona, where he met Hughes.

By 1998 Hockensmith had won his first big race—a 367 mile stage race from Fairbanks to Anchorage in Alaska. In 2004 he presented USA at the Athens Paralympics and by 2007 he had won numerous national titles; at least three international gold medals, a World Record and a World Championship.

“I think I lacked the discipline to stay focused as an athlete because I was also good at other things,” Altan told me.

But he said his satisfaction is not in training athletes to the Paralympics level. “The most important thing is to see them enjoy the sport and socialise with others.”

The two things Hughes did not like about Uganda are the “horrendous traffic” and poor time management.

“But the experience of coaching here for a couple of days is something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

“The struggle of people with disabilities in the United States is real and it’s still a significant issue but it’s nowhere near what these athletes here have to endure.

“The fact that they are struggling just to get to practice and they don’t have the right equipment but when they get the equipment they are happy, it’s just a significant difference from the atmosphere in the United States where we have the equipment and we are not very grateful for that opportunity. The fact that here everyone is grateful and desiring that opportunity is a powerful emotion I feel for these athletes [in Uganda],” Hughes said.

“I want these athletes to explore their abilities and show that beyond playing they can also get jobs and inspire others through sports,” Hughes said in his farewell speech, as if to echo his colleague Hockensmith, quoted by wholisticfitness.com in 2007:

“It is important to realize that simply being a great cyclist is never going to make someone rich or extravagantly famous, even after having the greatest of victories, but it is through spreading the story of triumph and success that I hope thousands of others will be inspired to create greatness in their own lives; on and off the bike.”

BRIEFLY

Wheelchair Athletes Worldwide

2011: started donating to India

Countries benefited: India, Nepal, Peru, Indonesia and Uganda

2022: donated 10 wheelchairs to Uganda

2023: conducted coaching clinic in Kampala

Co-founders: Peter Hughes, Dan Altan and Greg Hockensmith

Base: University of Arizona

UGANDA

2012: Wheelchair Basketball launched in Uganda

2019: Uganda fields men’s and women’s teams At East African Zone V Championship in Nairobi, Kenya

2023: Uganda qualifies for inaugural African Paralympic Games due in Accra, Ghana

KEY PLAYERS

Richard Ocira

Ali Mukasa

Dennis Ojara

Kizza Kabonge

Christopher Ojok

Joan Nabasirye

KEY ADMINISTRATORS

Sulaiman Mayanja: President Uganda Wheelchair Basketball Federation

Paul Acaye: Head coach, Gulu Wheelchair Basketball Team

Jairus Wanyera: President Uganda Wheelchair Rugby Federation