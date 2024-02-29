Life's a beach for Amanyire in Bunjakko

Although all eyes were on the established stars of the game, it was Giles Amanyire who came out smelling the roses when the woodball season kicked off at Bunjakko Beach on Sunday.

Amanyire, who has been a star player for Airforce SS in Entebbe came to the fore with a tantalising 34 strokes while representing Kampala International University (KIU) during the first Beach woodball Circuit.

Amanyire, who is still a student of Airforce, accumulated the maximum 40 ranking points for his exploits beating Makerere University's Akram Matovu to the second place by three strokes while Ndejje Corporates Benson Kanyesigye completed the podium finish with 41 strokes, seven behind the winner. Reigning MVP Thomas Kedi finished 36th with 53 strokes finishing the day out of the ranking positions.

"My aim was to make the best scores for myself. Obviously it was a good day for me. I will try harder in the next events to perform better and maybe get a national team call," Amanyire said.

There was a marked improvement for Uganda Prisons on the beach as they secured team gold in the men’s category with Abednego Okello (42), Crescent Rwanyombya (44), Samson Rugongeza (45) and Davis Wabusa (46) combining for 176 strokes. Teamwork has been Prisons game plan both on the sand and the greens.

Golden start for Sanyu

In the women's category, Sanyu Mirembe struck gold with 44 strokes ahead of the Ministry of Public Services pair of Sophie Namuddu (47) and Joyce Nalubega (48) to help Ndejje University win team gold. Joan Nahurira (52), Alverah Mukamarinda (53) and Hope Ainembabazi (54) combined for 203 strokes. MoPS accumulated 208 strokes for silver while the rejuvenated Kampala University finished third with 220.

Tough season

Julius Agaba, a technical member of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has been impressed with the start to the season which he says has been very competitive.

There was an unusual high turn-up for the opening event at Bunjakko, which is almost 93km from the City centre.

"This year's competition might be hard to predict because most teams improved their technical aspects," Agaba said.

1ST BEACH WOODBALL CIRCUIT

Senior men - singles

Giles Amanyire (KIU) - 34

Akram Matovu (Makerere) - 37

Benson Kanyesigye (NCWC) - 41

Senior women - singles

Sanyu Miremba (Ndejje) - 44

Sophie Namuddu (MoPS) - 47

Joyce Nalubega (MoPS) - 48

Corporates - men

Eric Enabu (Uneb) - 45

Fred Turyakira (MoPS) - 48

Ronald Gumisiriza (Zoe) - 48

Corporates - women

Noeline Babirye (UNIK) - 45

Deborah Amoding (MoPS) - 52

Aida Namubiru (Zoe) - 52

Senior men - doubles

T. Kedi/T.Oming (Stroke) - 41

A. Okello/I. Nabugere (Prisons) - 43

S. Rugongeza/I. Ariho (Prisons) - 44

Senior women - doubles

S. Mirembe/J. Nahurira (Ndejje) - 46

J. Nalubega/M. athieno (MoPS) - 48

S. Nabaggala/C. Namusisi (KU) - 48

Senior men - mixed doubles

D. Mugambe/A. Mukamarinda (Ndejje) - 46

M. Agaba/P. Nakisige (KU) - 47