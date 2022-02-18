Local lifesavers take heart after missing continental championship

Saving lives. Lifeguards learn how to rescue victims during one of their recent training camps. PHOTO/ ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Missed opportunity. The Championship was initially scheduled for November 2021 in Alexandria, Egypt but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was postponed to 16 to 20 February 2022.

Resty Kiwanuka, Yuda Morris Ssekamatte and David Wandera Mangeni have missed an opportunity to take part in their first ever continental Life Saving Championship.

