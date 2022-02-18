Local lifesavers take heart after missing continental championship

Resty Kiwanuka, Yuda Morris Ssekamatte and David Wandera Mangeni have missed an opportunity to take part in their first ever continental Life Saving Championship.

The event, in its second edition, in Alexandria - Egypt started on Wednesday and will climax Sunday but was originally scheduled for December 1-5 in 2021 before it was postponed due to the then ravaging Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“I was grateful for the opportunity and have been working hard to be part of this team but on a personal basis, I had no funds to follow through with the trip,” Kiwanuka said.

“There is nothing we can do about it. The lockdown came in and affected our finances. And even though it’s now gone, things have not yet normalized,” she added.

Life guards and swim coaches are some of the people who were hugely affected, financially, by the ban on sports at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as they mostly depend on raising funds from their clients.

“Before we even struggled through Omicron, the air tickets were being hiked due to the festive season.

They indeed came down after but the money we collected from some friends and sponsors was just not enough to get all of us in Cairo,” Mangeni shared.

Hope not lost

However, all is not lost for the Lifesavers Association of Uganda (LISA) as their president George William Mukasa, who was supported by swimwear shop Trendy Sports, will have an opportunity to make a presentation to the continent about the challenges of lifesaving in East Africa and also make a case for the powers that be to support the strategies they have to reduce increasing numbers.

The challenges, according to Mukasa, “include but are not limited to the fact that Uganda has some of the deepest water bodies. Some of these are used for transportation even by school going children while there is also abuse of alcohol and drugs by many users of water bodies.”