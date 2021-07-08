Local netball coaches eye top UNF jobs

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), through advertisements on their social media platforms, have called upon coaches to apply for national team jobs.

Aminah Mande, the UNF general secretary, says this is intended to provide opportunity for coaches to land national jobs by merit.

Suitable persons were called upon to submit their qualifications and curriculum vitae physically or through mail to the UNF general secretary not later that yesterday. The federation’s technical committee will employ coaches based on their abilities and experience and sign with them a contract for a specific period of time unlike before where coaches have been appointed by the UNF for a given task and later dropped.

“When you just appoint a person, people will start debating on that individual but here we are going to give all of them a chance. We shall call them and to see how best they can present themselves,” she said. “We need people who can present themselves on the international level and someone outstanding with good coaching skills. We are moving ahead and it’s high time we present our capabilities.” Mande added.

It is not yet decided on the number of coaches to be recruited plus their remuneration but Mande says they will need coaches for all the age structures as they are looking forward to promoting netball from the grassroots.

The endeavour has been welcomed by many coaches and by press time they had shown intent to apply for the job.

Former She Cranes and UCU coach Nelson Bogere says contracting a coach is formal and has numerous advantages.