Lubega concedes defeat, focuses on Kenya event

Lubega, Mr Kampala 2019, and Kariitwa, Mr Uganda 2021, will renew their rivalry in Mombasa next month. PHOTO | ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI 

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

What you need to know:

  • With the absence of three-time champion Isaac Mubikirwa, Lubega was confident of winning his first Mr Uganda title but victory deservedly belonged to the less experienced Kariitwa, while Lubega came second. 

Bodybuilder Godfrey Lubega has already turned his focus on the next event after losing 2021 Mr Uganda crown to Ronald Kariitwa last week. 

