Lubega concedes defeat, focuses on Kenya event

Bodybuilder Godfrey Lubega has already turned his focus on the next event after losing 2021 Mr Uganda crown to Ronald Kariitwa last week.

With the absence of three-time champion Isaac Mubikirwa, Lubega was confident of winning his first Mr Uganda title but victory deservedly belonged to the less experienced Kariitwa, while Lubega came second.

Lubega, who won the 2019 Mr Kampala crown, is back to the gym to right his wrongs as his management lobbies for funds ahead of the Mr 001 Bodybuilding Championships due December 11 in Mombasa, Kenya.

“I want to be in the best shape for the event in Kenya, because it’s a bigger stage in my career,” welterweight Lubega told Daily Monitor after a training session at STS Gym.

“I had prepared well for the Mr Uganda and I think I put on a good show, perhaps my best, but the man (Kariitwa) was much better,” Lubega, who criticised the judges after losing the Mr Kampala crown to Daniel Mwesigwa in May, admitted earlier this week.

“I thank my team and my fans and console them that sometimes the best things in life wait. And we have to quickly move on.”

If all goes to plan, Lubega will enter the Kenyan event with Kariitwa, Lameck Muwanga and amputee bodybuilder Swafalu Tamale, in what will be the biggest event in their careers.

However, the four need funds to sustain their expensive protein-rich diets, training, travel and accommodation.