Lubega could lose Mr Uganda crown, coach warns

Godfrey Lubega had several heartbreaks until he eventually won the Mr Uganda 2022 crown, the most prestigious bodybuilding title locally. However, while Lubega brags as “a lion among kobs,” his coach has warned that he may lose his title sooner than he would wish if rivals put in the work.

Buziga Country Resort in Makindye will host the Mr Uganda Championship on December 3.

“According to what I have seen in the regional championships, Lubega could lose the Mr Uganda crown,” said Kenneth Sekilanda, the chairman central region.

He said, the regional championships, which serve as the qualifiers for Mr Uganda have been more competitive than ever before. “Lubega got a hard time defending his Cental Region title. The defending champions for the Eastern region and for the Western region were dethroned. And the guys from Northern Uganda, we all know are usually tough. And everyone says: ‘Lubega you have ruled enough. It’s our turn.’”

“So Lubega you must double your effort otherwise we might see a new champion,” Sekilanda, who has coached Lubega since last year, warned him.

His prediction echoed that of Twaha Ddungu, the president Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

If Lubega loses the crown he will have failed his bid to match the likes of Ivan Byekwaso who reigned for five consecutive years and Isaac Mubikirwa, who won it three years in a row (2017, 2018 and 2019).

Other champions like Andrew Ssenoga (2016), Ronald Kariitwa (2021) abdicated their thrones after settling abroad.

“Last time he was lucky to survive against me; this time I don’t know he will,” said Hussein Mbajja, who finished a close second behind Lubega at the Central Region championships in September.

“He says he has no peers locally but this time I shall be different,” Lubega’s friend Axam Kisekka, the bantamweight king said.

“If my coach (Sekilanda) is the one predicting that I could lose, then I must take it serious and work even harder,” Lubega responded. “But I know I will be beat them again. I told you my competition is abroad.”

President Ddungu commended sponsors Buziga Country Resort, the hosts, Romans Empire, who will offer free supplements to outstanding participants, Rosefoam Mattresses, Suplex Gym, among others, for supporting bodybuilding.