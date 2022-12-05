Lubega finally sits on the throne

Before the judges announced the three podium places at the finals of the 2022 Mr Uganda Championship, Saturday night, Godfrey Lubega, one of the favourites, looked uneasy.

As the others in the six-man final collected their minor trophies and medals and certificates, Lubega’s feet were moving like a football sub waiting to storm the pitch. He was smiling and not smiling. Blinking, unsure of the imminent result. He must have been rehearsing his victory speech or consolation speech in case of another defeat.

But his arch-rival Lameka Muwanga, stood humble, his palms meeting at his thighs. When Abdul-Nasser Mwanje, a newcomer who put on a good show, was announced third amid contestation from the crowds, pressure rose.

Now all eyes were on the two: Muwanga, the reigning Mr Central after defeating Lubega in the middleweight division, and Lubega, the 2019 Mr Kampala.

Muwanga pulled closer. One’s arm on the other’s shoulders, they smiled. But neither wanted his stage number to be announced first. Each thought of the Shs2m prize, and the unfriendly banter that follows defeat. In their hearts, they prayed.

And “position Number Two goes to Stage Number 15,” announced the chief judge. Lubega (Stage Number 12) fell, belly first in celebration. He didn’t know what to do. He was between smiling and crying. He hugged his nemesis, raised his index fingers to the white ceiling, hoisted the overall winner’s trophy, all amid dissenting noise from Mt Zion Hotel’s parking lot.

But nothing was to change the judges’ verdict. Lubega had finally landed the crown that had avoided him since 2019.

Usually loud and verbose in defeat, Lubega was almost speechless in victory.

“I have nothing to say,” said the man from STS Gym. “Today I won’t say much. I just want to thank whoever prayed for me. God has finally answered your prayers. I am Mr Uganda.”

“The competition was tough. Lameka Muwanga is hard to beat but I finally beat him.





“Those who don’t understand bodybuilding will contest my win because my opponents were bigger. But bodybuilding isn’t just about mass, but how dry and defined are your muscles.”

“I have been in this sport since I was 16, now I am 30. So I have experience.”

Before the event former American bodybuilder Teimosa Martin and her colleague Travone Edwards, briefed the athletes on posing, and judging criteria, to give each a fair chance to compete.

“The final was very tough,” Edwards, who was among the judges, told Daily Monitor. “Because everyone looked good. Remember, everyone was Number One in their category. So it was always going to be tough. Because they all got great packages: great quads (thigh muscles), great conditioning, great symmetry and great backs. So we put all these into consideration for collective decision making. So it was more than one person’s decision.”

Lubega thanked his coach Ssalongo Ssali, who was also the chief judge, Fitness Club Nateete, and friends, some abroad, who gave him training tips.

And this could be his last appearance on the local stage. He wants to turn pro and contest abroad.

SELECT WINNERS

BODYBUILDING

1. Godfrey Lubega-middleweight

2. Lameka Muwanga-welterweight

3. Abdul-Nasser Mwanje-Light heavy

MEN’S PYSIQUE

1. Elvis Ssekamulu

WOMEN’S WELLNESS

Zulaika Najjuma

WOMEN’S BIKINI

Shamira Mukyala

WOMEN’S FIGURE