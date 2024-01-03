Lucky Bwanika caps year with win

Mansoor Bwanika is the champion of the End of Year pool tournament that was concluded on Saturday night at Koma Gardens in Matugga. Lukia Nayiga beat Sheila Ankah 7-2 to win the ladies category.

National champion Caesar Chandiga was eliminated in the groups by 2016 champion Sula Matovu to the relief of the remaining top players

After eliminating the favourite Ibrahim Sejjemba in the quarterfinals on a decider, Bwanika beat his challenger Kenneth Odong 5-3 after the mandatory 75 minutes had elapsed.

In a lopsided finale, Bwanika, who had an underpar performance in the National Open at Lugogo beat his challenger Lawrence Ssengonge 9-2 to win the Shs3m cash prize.

“It has been so long for me but I am happy to win this championship. I am back to winning ways for good,” said Bwanika, who had not won an individual tournament in almost two years.

The end of year tournament was organised to co.pensate for the national league which was forfeited after disagreements with clubs.

Nayiga elated

National champio Nayiga overcame Sheila Ankah 7-2 to emerge the ladies champion. Her sister Rahida Mutesi, who earlier in the year won the Grand Open and Pool Queen titles, lost in the second round against Ritah Nimusiima.

"Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God).It gives me satisfaction to win again. Hopefully the next year will be good," Nayiga said.

Good things are yet to come

Bob Trubish, the chairman of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), who has been re-elected unopposed said better things are yet to come.

"The league will return next year with a bang and our National Open sponsors, Nile Breweries, have promised to give us a better offer," Trubish said.

The two-day tournament was attended by a delegation from Kenya, though none of their 18 players reached the money brackets.

PAU End of Year tournament

Men final

L. Ssengonge 2-9 M. Bwanika

Women finals