Luke Eittit ready for demanding task at OBB

The OBB job is certainly a demanding one. Lawrence Yakan won the league with the team but failed to add the National Club Championship and was fired with just a few days to the start of the new season.

His replacement Luke Eittit, announced by the club Monday night, did not dig deep into the reasons behind his friend Yakan’s dismissal but appreciates the tough job at hand and the need to get results for the league defending champions.

“I understand that the team wants to perform well both locally, in the region and on the continent as well,” Eittit told Daily Monitor in an exclusive interview.

Eittit was doing media duties as a commentator as OBB won the league.

By winning the league last season, OBB qualified to play at next year’s CAVB Africa Club Championship and while it is important to put up a good show when that time comes, the work starts at home, in the league.

“I appreciate what the previous coach did with the team, they won the league so it’s a good team.

“I watched them play in the league last season and in some of the tournaments.

“I will just try to make them buy into my philosophy.”

Stakes are high

OBB are already in a tough place after starting the season with a 3-0 loss to title challengers Sport-S. Team captain Rajab Kimera and opposite Ivan Ongom took charge of the game but will now focus on contributing on court.

Eittit will use the time between now and October 11th to prepare the team for their second game of the season. His first outing with the side will be against KCCA and getting back to winning ways will be top on the agenda.

The former KCCA tactician also gets the job at a time the transfer window is already closed and must work with the available human resource until the next window.

“We have time to plan and see if there is need for any additions to the team.

“For now, we have to work with what is available.”

The Iganga based outfit added players like Jonathan Tumukunde and Brian Atuhaire to their ranks and have enough talent to challenge for the league.