Lumu, Mwere still going strong as Pursuit League returns

Two weeks after the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Inter-Club Championships, you would expect most athletes to just go through the motions.

The seriousness is usually reserved for those who have national team engagements. But Adriel Lumu, 12, and Sonia Mwere, 13, showed in Match 15 of the Pursuit League, which resumed last Friday, that they are not about to slow down.

At the Nationals, Lumu was untouchable in the breaststroke events and also helped his club Altona to some 11-12 years’ age group medals in the relays.

In the Pursuit League, he set the tone for his side Colts to finish second on the night 20 points ahead of Mwere’s Jets.

Lumu lowered his 50m freestyle personal best to 31.40 from 31.59 seconds over a fortnight ago but the night belonged to Mwere who broke under 30 seconds by clocking 29.09 – on a night where most of the league’s top 11 performers struggled. Personal bests from the league’s A-listers earn their team’s 50 race points.

Angel Kyaligonza also lowered hers from 41.81 to 40.63 to earn Flames 20 race points while Michael Kato also cut over a second in going from 38.68 to 37.65 to add to Jets’ haul.

Those were the only four 50m free PBs on a night that attracted over 35 participants. Even the younger swimmers struggled as none bettered their times in 25m free. However, they did better in the 25m backstroke as 12 of them got better times.

Pursuit Swim League

Overall Standings

Jets – 50 points

Flames, Colts – 49

Talons – 48