Lwengo promises standout performance in ICPAU juniors

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has injected Shs25m in what promises to be an exciting Juniors Woodball Championship due this weekend in Lwengo District.

Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of the institute said this is an important event which helps to cultivate love for the sport of woodball.

"This championship provides a valuable platform for young people to develop their skills, compete at a high level, and build a strong foundation for future success in woodball," said Nkajja expressing his pride in ICPAU's longstanding commitment to supporting the annual event.

"At ICPAU, we believe that investing in the next generation is essential for the future of our country. We are confident that the participants in this championship will go on to achieve great things, both on and off the field," he said.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the President of the Uganda Woodball Federation lauded the juniors’ event as a stepping stone.

"This partnership has been instrumental in nurturing talent we tap for national teams. With the new sports act, we're intent on building more youngsters across the country," he said.

A participant takes part in last year's ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship at The Mazima School in Njeru



Pivotal

This year marks a pivotal moment for Lwengo thanks to local politician Ahmed Ali Kiwanuka, affectionately known as Coach Ali. His tireless efforts to popularise woodball in the district have not gone unnoticed. This year, his perseverance bears fruit as St. Mary's Kitooro PS hosts the prestigious ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship. A Local Council 5 Councillor, Kiwanuka rallied 45 schools during the qualifiers of which eight will represent the region in the national event.

"We are asking the federation to add us four more slots because we have more schools interested in participating," Kiwanuka said.

Kiwanuka, who is the founder of Kyazanga Youth Academy in 2011 which gave Uganda defender Aziz Kayondo, Bright Stars winger Ibrahim Kasinde Bright Stars and Vietnam-based Mahad Kayondo

Says they have made enough preparations to make the event a success.

“We have grounds that can accommodate 48 fairways. Although this is the first time we're hosting a national event, we have done our benchmarking and this will be a different event compared to others before. First of all, we expect a big turn up because of mass mobilisation on Lwengo District WhatsApp forums and through local radios. My dream is to see people realise how important woodball is,” he said.

Kiwanuka, who wears another hat as the district woodball coach, is confident his team will be competitive.

St Mary’s Kitooro, the current champions in the primary schools girls’ category, will be looking to defend their title. Jeremiah Tumuhimbise from Kyazanga Modern PS was the most valuable player (MVP) for the boys' category last year, while Janat Nansubuga of Sseke SS claimed the MVP title in the secondary schools category.