Magnificent seven receive Real Stars prizes

Awards are a great motivation to the hard work athletes put in their disciplines.

As the ForteBet Real Stars awards were held yesterday at the posh Lazio Restaurant in Kololo, all of the five athletes that ascended to the podium expressed joy for the value these monthly awards add to them.

Sarah Makanga (darts), boxer Latif Muwonge, teenage table tennis sensation Pavin Nangonzi, woodball star Joyce Nalubega and Kobs prop Collin Kimbowa, rally ace Ali Katumba, one by one, talked in praise of the monthly awards.

For Kimbowa, this was unthinkable for a prop while for Nangonzi, it’s a stepping stone towards greatness. Katumba, who now looks at winning the Pearl of Africa Rally alongside his driver Nasser Yasin, another podium appearance is sheer sweetness. KCCA youngster Roger Mato and Sarah Makanga (darts) missed the ceremony.

World of hope

Full of life and dreams, Latif Muwonge, who was voted the best boxer of the month dreams of an elusive world championship title.

Previously famous for being the young brother of singer Young Mulo, the 22-year-old has not stopped winning since he burst on the scene in 2014 when he won the national cadet tournament and the intermediates and the National Open the following year.

Now famously known as the "Dancing Master", Muwonge is the man of the moment. He won the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight title against Tanzania's Clement Albano in Kampala.

"I now want to win a world title. I want to be known among the greatest boxers to ever come from Uganda just like Ayub Kalule," Muwonge says.

Having turned pro in 2018, Muwonge has won all his official seven fights.

Eyes on World Cup

Woodball is not on your daily sports menu yet it is one of the few sports that have been to the World Cup.

With the Second Beach World Cup looming in Perlis, Malaysia, the performance of national team players is a joy to watch.

Standing tall out of the crowd is Joyce Nalubega, who was last year's MVP.

Nalubega had two wins in three events in March. She started the month by winning the first beach circuit with 39 strokes beating her closest challenge, Lillian Zawedde by 10 strokes.

Having joined the Ministry of Public Service from champions Eminents, she was also on form winning the stroke singles at the Kyambogo Open with 97 strokes, one better than former teammate Joan Mukoova.

She capped the fruitful month with another podium finish taking silver in the women's doubles of the Women's Day championship alongside Mary Athieno.

"With the World Cup in sight you have to live it to the best of your best. I was not even aware that there was such an award for me but it comes at the right time to motivate me," Nalubega said.

Her place on the national team and that of Thomas Kedi is assured.

African dream

Pavin Nagonzi, 14, who was voted the best table tennis player in 2011 by the Uganda Sports Press Association, teamed with Nakasero clubmate Jeminah Nakawala to win silver at the Eastern Africa Regional Table Tennis Senior Championship in Djibouti.

Last year she was at the Commonwealth in the UK and now wants to do even better.

Nangonzi, who started playing table tennis about three years ago now wants to become an African champion. She is inspired by Africa's youngest table tennis champion Hana Goda.

"I know I can do it because I see great improvement in my game. I am taking it step by step and I know it is a matter of time. These awards, too, give me a lot of motivation," Nangonzi said

She is currently improving her game under the tutelage of renowned coach Mary Musoke.

ForteBet Real Star awards

March winners

Woodall: Joyce Nalubega

Table tennis: Pavin Nangonzi

Rugby: Collin Kimbowa

Motorsport: Yasser Nasser and Ali Katumba

Boxing: Latif Muwonge

Football: Rogers Mato