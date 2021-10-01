Magomu wary of two-day legs at Guinness Sevens Series

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The Guinness National Sevens Series gets underway tomorrow at Legends Rugby Club with Warriors hosting the Mileke 7s. Unlike recent editions, this one has half the number of legs scheduled to be played over two days, Saturday and Sunday, the same arrangement at international tournaments.

Pirates captain Ivan Magomu has represented Uganda at the Hong Kong 7s and the 2018 Rugby World Cup in San Francisco. Both tournaments were played over two days, a standard set by World Rugby. On many occasions Cranes struggle on the second day and Magomu has cautioned fellow players on what to expect. “Let us see what that arrangement has for us in store. It is never easy because of its demands, especially on the second day. However, it will give players and fans a different experience,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor.

Mileke 7s, Coronations 7s and the Rujumba 7s will all be played over a weekend, something most teams have not dealt with before. Holders Betway Kobs are in for stiff competition from both Heathens and Pirates who look good on paper. It will come down to depth and ability to grind for two days. The competition was last played in 2019 because of the Covid-19 and its return is good news for the rugby following. The intensity, tenacity and robustness the games comes with entertains to the fullest. Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Chief Executive Officer Ramsey Olinga is elated as they come with Guinness’ Shs250m hand for the smooth sailing of the competition.

“As Uganda Rugby Union, we are glad to welcome back the Nationals 7s series that are now dubbed the Guinness 7s. We are especially happy to welcome our valued partner, Guinness who continues to commit and grow the 7s game,” he said yesterday during a press conference at Legends. The competition heads north of Uganda to Gulu on Independence Day before taking a stop in Soroti. It will then go to Bweyogerere with Pirates hosting the Rujumba 7s before the Kigezi 7s make a bow in Kabale. The curtain will come down at Legends with the Coronation 7s.

