Makerere stun HDF, Originals show fight

Wananchi Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF) conspired to draw 2-2 with Makerere University Eagles in the women’s National Hockey League (NHL) on Sunday in Lugogo and put a dent in their title hopes.

Most of the HDF players study at Kakungulu Memorial School but chose to come out of school on Saturday rather than on their match day on Sunday. Those who returned to school on Saturday failed to secure passouts for Sunday, according to their coach Martin Okello, while the few that elected to go home helped HDF raise a team of seven to take on Makerere.

Their title ambitions, against a Makerere side that took long to realize their advantage and luck, came to the fore as Lillian Nelima and Maria Nanyombi scored to give HDF a 2-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

However, the series of bad decisions came to haunt in the fourth quarter. First, Okello left the bench to dress up for Wananchi men’s match against Makerere University Stingers, then the team collectively decided to turn goalkeeper Hajirah Namwase into an outfield player and Joan Nasasira capitalized to score two late goals.

By the time Okello returned, they were tied 2-2 with three minutes to play and were set to walk out of the match five points behind record winners Wananchi, whom they play next weekend. Wananchi, on 25 points, beat Weatherhead 5-0 with goals from Teopista Anyango (2), Jolly Alimo, plus namesake Doreen Mbabazi and Asiimwe on Saturday.

Weatherhead’s sorrows were compounded as their senior women were also whitewashed 11-0 by defending champions KHC Swans on Saturday. The sister act of Lucky Akello (3), Norah Alum (2) and Winnie Alaro (2) scored seven while Sandra Namusoke, Sarah Arinaitwe, Vicky Auma, and Pauline Achom scored one apiece as they move to 20 points – level with HDF.

Meanwhile, Deliverance Church of Uganda through goals from Winnie Atim, Brenda Achayo, and Judith Topachu beat Thunders 3-1 on Sunday and are on 13 points – one ahead of Weatherhead. Shadia Nabwato scored the latter’s goal as their win-less season continued.

Original’s fight

In the men’s category, men’s defending champions Weatherhead laboured to a 4-3 win over Kampala Hockey Club (KHC)’s second string side Originals on Sunday.

Originals scored within seconds after the hit-off when Titus Kyambadde did all the hard work to tee-up Michael Heeren. The Belgian’s shot towards goal was helped home by Gerald Kairu for Originals to lead 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Moses Tushabe and Maxwell Mugisa scored for Weatherhead in the second quarter for a 2-1 lead but Stanley Tamale won and converted a penalty stroke off his penalty corner hit to have the game tied 2-2 at halftime.

Timothy Ntumba’s backhand shot, from a narrow angle into the keeper’s top left corner, was good enough not only to restore Weatherhead’s lead in the third quarter but to also eventually win it. He added another in the fourth quarter, this time in the centre and close to make it 4-2 but Kyambadde won another flick for Tamale to make it 4-3.

Makerere whipped

The result left table leaders Weatherhead, who had backed themselves to stretch their goal difference seething as Wananchi had earlier destroyed Makerere University 12-0 to take their goal difference to 86. Hattricks from Innocent Tumukunde and Jordan Achaye were supplemented by a brace from Martin Okello and a goal apiece for Innocent Raskara, Jerome Owori, Emmanuel Baguma and Elias Okello – from the spot to take Wananchi to 32 points – still two behind Weatherhead who have a goal difference of 72.

Elsewhere, KHC Stallions crossed the 30-point mark on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Rockets, whose consolation came through Frank Wambalya. Aaron Mutenyo (2), Jesse Byagaba and Alfred Agaba – from the spot – scored for KHC.

Weatherhead’s second string side Titans lost 4-3 to Thunders on Saturday. Khalifan Kamulegeya (2), Swabur Kizito and Muhammad Babu scored for the latter while Martin Owako (2) and Alex Mutinda scored for the former.

Meanwhile, Mark Ojok and Shafic Abdul were on the scoresheet for Badgers as they destroyed their former side City Lions 8-1 on Sunday. Muhammad Ali scored the latter’s consolation while Philimon Ndyamuhaki (2), Ismael Nuwamanya, Aaron Opio, and Harold Ntale also netted for Badgers.

National Hockey League (NHL)

Men’s Results

Weatherhead 4-3 KHC Originals

Wananchi 12-0 Makerere University

City Lions 1-8 Badgers

KHC Stallions 4-1 Rockets

Thunders 4-3 Weatherhead Titans

Men’s Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 12 11 1 0 84 12 34

Wananchi 12 10 1 1 95 9 32

KHC Stallions 12 10 0 2 65 17 30

Badgers 12 5 2 5 32 41 17

Makerere University 12 5 1 6 39 47 16

Rockets 12 4 1 7 26 38 13

Thunders 12 4 0 8 21 52 12

Weatherhead Titans 12 3 0 9 22 72 9

KHC Originals 12 2 1 9 18 54 7

City Lions 12 2 1 9 12 70 7

Women’s Results

Wananchi HDF 2-2 Makerere University

Weatherhead Historicals 0-11 KHC Swans

Weatherhead 0-5 Wananchi

DCU 3-1 Thunders

Women’s Table

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Wananchi 9 8 1 0 43 9 25

WNC HDF 9 6 2 1 52 9 20

KHC Swans 9 6 2 1 50 7 20

Deliverance Ch+ 9 4 1 4 19 18 13

Weatherhead 9 4 0 5 36 27 12

Makerere University 9 2 2 5 8 36 8

WHD Historicals 9 1 2 6 12 43 5