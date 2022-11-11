Makerere to host 2023 AUUS Games after 27 years

Makerere will host next year’s University games 27 years since they last hosted the national games in 1995. The 19th edition of the multi-sport games will be held from December 15-21, 2023.

Patrick Ssebuliba, the General Secretary of the Association of the Uganda University Sports (AUUS) revealed during the 27th Annual General Assembly held at Makerere noting that the games will coincide with Makerere’s celebrations to mark 100 years of existence. The last games in 2020 were hosted by Ndejje.

“Most smaller competitions have been shelved to give teams enough time to prepare for the bi-annual AUUS Games at Makerere,” Ssebuliba said while releasing the competition calendar for 2023.

Apart from the University Football League, the handball challenge, University Badminton League, rugby 7s championship, Mind Games Championship, the revitalized Cross Country Championship and bridge challenge, most events will return in the 2024 calendar.

Peninah Kabenge, the head of sports and recreation Makerere University says hosting the games is a privilege.

“It is an honour to host the AUUS Games once again. As we celebrate 100 years, we shall offer the best Makerere has to offer,” Kabenge said.

Makerere University dominated the university games from 1982 until 2002 winning nine championships until Kampala International University (KIU) won the 2003 edition. Makerere would return in 2005 winning three consecutive trophies until 2011 when Ndejje imposed their dominance. From that time, Ndejje has been unstoppable winning six consecutive trophies while also dominating the East African region.

Isbat gets nod

Isbat University are the new entrants in the AUUS family after their membership was confirmed during the general assembly. They become the 31st members of the association.

Isbat Sports Tutor Fahd Musa welcomed the opportunity to join the sports platform saying it was an easy decision despite taking a long time. Isbat has been watching on the sidelines and were the trophy sponsors during the 2019 games in Kisubi.