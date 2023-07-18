Makerere top President’s Cup again

During the 14th edition of the President's Cup at Makerere University's main grounds on Sunday, the hosts won their second back-to-back men's trophy while the women took silver.

With a total of 379 strokes, the team won the overall championship. In second place with 386 strokes was Uganda Prisons, followed by Makerere Business School with 405 strokes.

The pair of Mohammad Kasibante and Joel Jonathan Lipa lifted the Makerere trophy last year, but this year they played supporting roles as Akram Matovu, an education student, and Robert Kikulwe won gold and silver.

With the victory, Motovu, who has podium finishes at the Kyambogo Open and the second beach circuit, expressed his excitement.

"Home advantage is incredibly important to us. I am glad I contributed to this victory," said Matovu, who co-shared the Presidential Award with the female winner Joyce Nalubega.

Podium is public’s

With yet another victory, the Ministry of Public Service consolidated its top position in the women category.

Public Service won a gold in the women's category with Nalwoga, who stroked the ball 99 times, nine strokes fewer than Makerere's Stella Nakirijja, who made her first appearance on the podium.

Jackie Naula outshone her national team colleagues, finishing with 99 strokes. However, she narrowly lost the silver medal to Nakirijja by a countback.

With last year's champions, Eminents disbanded, this leaves a golden opportunity for the Ministry of Public Service to make their mark.

Public Service team manager, Fred Turyakira, expressed his delight at their triumphant debut season, describing the victories as 'heartwarming'.

"In this remarkable debut season, we have tasted triumph, and it warms our hearts beyond measure," Turyakira said.

The 14th edition of the President's Cup saw only senior teams and corporates participating, as schools participated in the multi-sport Ball Games II in Kabale. The well-attended event marked woodball's 15th anniversary in Uganda.

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda Woodball Federation, shared his satisfaction with the steady advancements the sport is making.

"With each passing year, we grow stronger. The increasing turn-out is a testament to what we can achieve as a young sport," Kayongo said.

President’s Cup – results

Men’s singles

Akram Matovu (Makerere) - 89

Robert Kikulwe (Makerere) – 89

Ronald Mulindwa (Mubs) – 90

Ladies singles

Joan Nalwoga (MoPS) – 90

Stella Nakirijja (Makerere) – 99

Jackie Naula (MoPS) – 99

Team event - men

Makerere - 379

Prisons – 386

Mubs – 405

Team event – women

MoPS – 425

Makerere – 445