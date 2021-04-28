Mako, Nansereko reign in woodball season opener

By George Katongole More by this Author

Ndejje Corporates had a near-prefect performance in the Woodball Corporate Circuit at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Nakawa at the weekend.

The men’s side dominated the singles and doubles events while exceptional performances from Bugema University and Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), ensured a thrilling opener at the rain-drenched Mubs stadium.

The one-day meet, which attracted 17 clubs including newcomers Ministry of Public Service, Tigers and Kiryandongo, was the first national competition for a year following the cancellation of the sporting activities in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Corporate Circuit, which was last held in 2019, was making its second edition this year.

Michael Mako, who finished fourth that time, set a blistering pace conquering the 12 gates with 47 strokes, one better than teammate Timothy Mugarura. Ronald Gumisiriza of Zoe, was third with 50 strokes.

“It felt very good to be back on the pitch after that long rest. Although I made a winning start, it felt rusty and I hope I will improve as the season continues,” Mako said.

Highly-rated Maria Teresa Nansereko won the women’s singles with 47 strokes ahead of Uneb’s Justine Balemesa. Bugema’s Joan Najjuma gave a surprise performance to emerge third, one stroke behind.

Great opportunity

“We have trained for just three weeks and this being my first international competition, it was a great opportunity to gauge my fitness levels,” Nansereko said.

In the team’s category, Bugema University accumulated 212 points to beat Ndejje to the title while Ndejje revenged in the men’s event garnering 187 strokes. Newly-formed Tiger emerged second with 203 strokes. Old-timers Rogers Barungi, Patrick Sombe and Ramadhan Yada, made the gentle triumph possible. The next event will be the second corporate event at Bugema University on June 13 at Bugema.

John Bosco Kaddu, the head of technical affairs emphasises that ranking points accumulated over the season will be used at the end of the season.

“Players must stay competitive and those in doubles maintain their pairs for ranking points,” he stressed.

