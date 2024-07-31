Malinga to lead Rwanda’s Kepler in NSSF KAVC Tournament

Ugandan international Kathbart Malinga is pumped to lead Rwandan side Kepler when this year’s NSSF KAVC International Tournament gets underway on Friday.

The receiver-attacker is on a short-term contract with Kepler from Gisagara Volleyball Club and has already registered success with his temporary home following Sunday night’s 3-1 win over Police Volleyball Club in the Rwanda Liberation Cup final.

The short-term contract will see Malinga represent the university side in two open tournaments, the Liberation Cup that they won over the weekend and the KAVC International in Kampala.

“I was lucky enough and I helped the team win (Liberation Cup),” Malinga said after Sunday’s 3-1 win that sparked celebrations in the refurbished Petit Stade in Kigali.

“It was not an easy tournament but we came through. The competition here (Rwanda) is tight and it means a lot to them (Kepler), to me as well because last season I came here and we (Gisagara) lost this very tournament to APR. It was important for me to get it,” he added.

Signed alongside Rwanda national team skipper Wyclif Dusenge, Malinga was a menace for REG in the semifinal but limped off in the second set.

He would return for the final in which his efficiency in the service box and attack played a big part in Kepler’s success.

Next on the agenda for the Rwandan outfit is the tournament in Kampala that serves off on Friday at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

“We are now going home to celebrate, then we plan for KAVC. We hope to put on a good show and win the trophy,” the Volleyball Cranes star revealed.

Rwandan sides have dominated the KAVC Tournament in the last few years, with Uganda’s last victory coming in 2019, when KCB-Nkumba won the women’s category.

In the men’s category, KAVC was the last Ugandan side to win it in 2018.

This year’s edition is expected to attract up to six top clubs from Rwanda and a few more from South Sudan and Burundi.

NSSF KAVC International

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Dates: August 2-4, 2024

Defending champions: Rwanda National Police (Men), APR (Women)