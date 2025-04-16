Marathon boom: Now there's a coffee run

Just when you thought the marathon landscape couldn't get any more diverse, a new contender has emerged: the Coffee Marathon scheduled for May 24th, 2025 in Ntungamo. This caffeine-fueled event is the latest addition to a seemingly ever-expanding list of races that go beyond the traditional 26.2 miles. Interestingly, the theme resonates deeply in Uganda, where coffee stands as one of the nation's top exports, contributing significantly to its economy and the livelihoods of millions. By January 2025, Uganda earned a record $1.62 billion (Shs5.95 trillion) from coffee exports, totalling 6.44 million bags making the cash crop a significant contributor to many livelihoods.

Spearheaded by Inspire Africa Group (IAG), Uganda’s private sector champion of coffee value addition, with a bold vision of growing Uganda’s coffee economy from $1 billion to $5 billion in five years, the marathon aims to "Uplifting rural coffee women out of poverty".

The event will feature engaging activities that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Uganda’s coffee sector, with a focus on education, empowerment, and community-building.

The announcement made by Dr. Nelson Tugume, CEO of Inspire Africa Group, also include a Coffee-themed Concert that will be graced by Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Adding star power to the event Dorcas Inzikuru, the first woman to win the 3000-metre steeplechase Commonwealth title at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki, Finland, has been unveiled as the Coffee Marathon's brand ambassador.

The Uganda Athletics Federation General Secretary, Apollo Musherure, presented the planned routes for the various race categories, catering to a wide range of fitness levels. Runners can choose from the full 42km marathon, a 21km half marathon, a 10km race, and a shorter 5km fun run.

Musherure expressed optimism about attracting elite runners to compete. Organisers target 50,000 runners on the debut.

The runners will bag a substantial total prize purse of Shs116m, which will be distributed among the winners of the different race distances. The winners of the full marathon will take Shs10m.

The event is sponsored by Equity Bank, Crown Beverages, the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Finance.

Coffee Marathon

May 24, 2025

Africa Coffee Park, Ntungamo

5KM, 10KM, 21KM & 42KM

