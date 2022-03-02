Maroons count positives from World Indoor Rowing meet

Representatives. Brenda Adokorach (R) and Mary Akech- who participated in the 2000m U-23 Women’s category - finished 10th and 11th respectively. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

A quick Google search shows that a flight from Uganda to Hamburg, Germany would cost about $850 (about Shs3m).
Maroons Aqua Sports Club coach Batenga Nakisozi adds that accommodation, food, Covid-19 tests, kitting and other expenses would raise the total fees each of their seven rowers would need to make the February 25-26 vWorld Indoor Rowing Championships to about $1,500 (Shs5.5m).
The entire team and their coach would need about Shs44m to represent Uganda.
“We would have had to run around to government, Uganda Olympic Committee, federation and well wishers for that money,” Nakisozi, said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.