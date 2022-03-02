Maroons count positives from World Indoor Rowing meet

A quick Google search shows that a flight from Uganda to Hamburg, Germany would cost about $850 (about Shs3m).

Maroons Aqua Sports Club coach Batenga Nakisozi adds that accommodation, food, Covid-19 tests, kitting and other expenses would raise the total fees each of their seven rowers would need to make the February 25-26 vWorld Indoor Rowing Championships to about $1,500 (Shs5.5m).

The entire team and their coach would need about Shs44m to represent Uganda.

“We would have had to run around to government, Uganda Olympic Committee, federation and well wishers for that money,” Nakisozi, said.

Fortunately for them, world rowing body Fisa, elected to have a virtual competition, where all the team mostly needed was a stable internet to connect their simulation machines to a central server and to other competitors all over the world. “We welcomed the idea because organizing both the qualifiers (last month) and finals cost us just about Shs2m in total.

And the athletes have had a good experience that we can build on in the future,” she added.

Team time trial

On Friday, Godfrey Wengo Chan, Jakaya Bayo Odong, Boniface Okello and Johnson Mwaka came together to take part in the team time trial managing to cover an average of 920metres on their ergometers in three minutes.

They finished 6th behind Finland and Egypt (tied in first at 1,048m), Germany (1,019m), France (1,012m) and Saudi Arabia (987m) while Iraq did not start.

Indoor rowing is always a stress of numbers for Fisa as they hold 500m, 2000m and team time trial events for all able-bodied and adaptive men and women’s age groups (U-19, U-23, open, Masters; from age 30 to 100+) on the same days. So usually, only the best 15 per age group in the world qualify for the finals. That is why the Ugandans will revel in just making the finals.

“We did fine depending on how new we are to the sport and the preparation time we had

Our first two minutes were powerful but this is a game in which if one person powers down, the whole team suffers. So we need to work on that final endurance,” Chan said in the aftermath.

Olympian Kathleen Noble believes the team’s “strength on the day was their effort but need to have the patience to spread their effort over the course of the entire three minutes.”

Personal bests

Competing in the U-23 men’s 2000m, Chan - also a national athletics team 400m runner - took his lessons to the individual races on Saturday where he rowed a new personal best of 06:48.4 to finish 13th and take his time down from the 06.58.2 he qualified with in January.

In the men’s 2000m open category, Felix Ouma Ongee reduced time from 07.47.5 to 07.38.0 despite finishing 15th in a race won at 05.41.7 by Belgium’s Ward Lemmelijn.

“It has been a good day for me and I would love to thank the coaches for ensuring there is improvement in our performance,” Ongee said.