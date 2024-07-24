Martinez, Nakisozi motivated by Noble’s dedication

As rower Kathleen Noble prepares to roll out for her second Olympics this Saturday, she will leave two powerful cheerleaders at the ‘shores’ of Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Her coach James Martinez reeks of experience while the team leader Batenga Nakisozi shares many interests for Ugandan rowing with Noble.

“Our target is to make the quarterfinals and depending on the water conditions, set a personal best (PB),” Nakisozi shared at the start of the month their aim to improve on the performance in Tokyo.

Noble, 29, posted a new 8.06.36 national record in the women's 2000m single scull at the April 12-14 World Rowing Cup in Varese, Italy. Her feat lowered the 8:07.00 that she did in her final race at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021.

“The goal is for Kathleen to row the best she can and above all have fun while at it. It has been a long and arduous journey for her, competing at the highest level and sacrificing a tremendous amount of time amidst many challenges. It is incredible and motivating that she is here in Paris as a two-time Olympian,” Nakisozi added.

Noble rows in Tokyo.

Sharing experiences

While at it, Nakisozi has had a lot to learn from Martinez. Martinez has coached juniors and masters rowers for over two decades. Martinez was a six-time USA champion in single, double and quadruple sculls, representing his country at the World Championships between 1993 and 1998. He was an alternate for the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. Prior to rowing, the former teacher and school administrator was a stand-out tennis player in New Mexico and is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Leadership at the University of Tennessee. His first career was engineering, working in the aerospace and defense industries between 1988 and 1996.

Nakisozi, on the other hand, has coached para and under-23 rowers for four years mostly with Maroons Aqua Sports Club in Luzira. She is a national and regional silver medallist for Uganda in the double sculls achieved from 2013 and 2014. She recently started serving as the secretary general of the Uganda Rowing Federation and is a member of the World Rowing Indoor Commission, where she is serving as part of the eSport working group. Prior to rowing she was a versatile athlete in basketball, volleyball, shot put and tennis, and was recognized as an outstanding female athlete in the State of Massachusetts for her achievements between 1996 and 2000.

“Working with Martinez is incredibly enriching. He has a wealth of experience that has been valuable to me. My role has been a supporting one, where I have managed logistics and technically assisted him at regattas. We have had monthly meetings to discuss training and whatever else is needed to help Kathleen excel and feel supported psychologically and physically,” said Nakisozi, who fell in love with rowing around 2008 as she volunteered at the prestigious Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, where she lived and studied for 20 years.

Martinez at a glance

Name: James Martinez

Rowing Career

Six time champion in USA

World Championships 1993-1998

Alternate for Atlanta 1996 Olympics

Other sports: Tennis in New Mexico

Others: Mechanical Engineering Degree from Stanford University

Doctorate in Educational Leadership, California Lutheran University

Nakisozi at a glance

Name: Batenga Nakisozi

Other sports: Basketball, volleyball, shot put and tennis

School: Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga, Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Brighton, Massachusetts

Computer Engineering graduate, University of Texas at Arlington

PGCert in International Sports Management, University of London