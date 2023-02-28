Match five: Colts bully rivals in relays

Coach Joshua Lule maximized on a night of struggles for his competitors to see that his team won the fifth match of this year's Pursuit League this past week at British School of Kampala (BSK) in Muyenga.

Talons who came bottom for a second successive week were insipid without captain Abigail Mwagale, missing due to sickness, and the promising Daniel Wasswa.

The latter's twin brother Michael Kato was also a now show for Jets. Astros' Adriel Lumu plus Flames' pair Carlyn Nabiryo and Paula Nabukeera had to battle through sickness to complete the 13 races on the evening.

Colts won five of the 12 relays en route to recording a season high 560 scores that earned them the five maximum points for winning the match and propelled them to second on the log on 16 points - two ahead of defending champions Talons and four behind leaders Flames.

Closest to Colts in relay performances were Flames and Astros but the latter did not score in the 100m butterfly personal best (PB) challenge leaving them at just 400 scores.

Astros, however, will be happy that Chriton Kato, who had missed the last four matches due to a knee injury was back to racing and propelled them to three wins and three second-place finishes in the relays as he fights to regain form.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE

Match Four Performance - Scores Per Race

Event Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros

100m fly (PBs) 00 120 120 120 00

8*25m free 20 50 10 30 40

4*50m free 10 30 20 50 40

12*50m breast 20 50 10 40 30

8*25m fly 10 50 20 30 40

4*50m breast 30 40 20 50 10

12*25m back 30 40 20 -20 50

12*25m fly 20 50 30 40 10

8*25m breast 20 50 10 40 30

4*50m back 10 20 50 40 30

8*25m back -20 40 10 30 50

4*50m fly 10 40 50 30 20

12*25m free 10 -20 20 40 50

Total Score 170 560 390 520 400

Points earned 1 5 2 4 3

Overall Standings

Flames -20

Colts - 16

Talons - 14

Astros -13