Match five: Colts bully rivals in relays

Flames lead the stanidngs thus far. PHOTO/INTERNET 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Talons who came bottom for a second successive week were insipid without captain Abigail Mwagale, missing due to sickness, and the promising Daniel Wasswa.


Coach Joshua Lule maximized on a night of struggles for his competitors to see that his team won the fifth match of this year's Pursuit League this past week at British School of Kampala (BSK) in Muyenga.

The latter's twin brother Michael Kato was also a now show for Jets. Astros' Adriel Lumu plus Flames' pair Carlyn Nabiryo and Paula Nabukeera had to battle through sickness to complete the 13 races on the evening.

Colts won five of the 12 relays en route to recording a season high 560 scores that earned them the five maximum points for winning the match and propelled them to second on the log on 16 points - two ahead of defending champions Talons and four behind leaders Flames. 

Closest to Colts in relay performances were Flames and Astros but the latter did not score in the 100m butterfly personal best (PB) challenge leaving them at just 400 scores.

Astros, however, will be happy that Chriton Kato, who had missed the last four matches due to a knee injury was back to racing and propelled them to three wins and three second-place finishes in the relays as he fights to regain form.

PURSUIT SWIM LEAGUE 

Match Four Performance - Scores Per Race

Event                     Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros  

100m fly (PBs)      00        120   120   120        00

8*25m free            20         50     10     30          40

4*50m free            10         30     20     50          40

12*50m breast      20         50     10     40          30

8*25m fly               10         50     20     30          40

4*50m breast        30         40     20     50          10

12*25m back        30         40     20     -20          50

12*25m fly             20         50     30     40         10

8*25m breast       20         50     10      40          30

4*50m back         10         20     50      40          30

8*25m back         -20       40     10       30           50

4*50m fly              10        40      50      30          20

12*25m free         10       -20     20      40          50

Total Score         170      560    390    520       400

Points earned       1           5        2        4           3

Overall Standings

Flames -20

Colts - 16

Talons - 14

Astros -13

Jets -12

