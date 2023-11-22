Mayanja dedicated his life to fellow scribes, as much as journalism

The one thing every journalist learns knowingly or unknowingly is protecting their story tip from colleagues.

Almost everyone wants to be first to break and own a story. A few are different from the norm, and James Mayanja was one.

Before social media became the communication tool it is today, Mayanja was the one journalist many turned to for tips.

He died yesterday at the age of 53 following illness. In Luganda, a call from him had this line: “Olinayo kaki eyo?” literally meaning “What story do you have in store?”

In case you didn’t have one, Mayanja would go ahead to propose a story idea to enrich your day. After all, a journalist needs a new story often.

His passion for journalism spanned nearly 20 years where he spent most of work life at the defunct WBS Television that closed in 2016.

Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) describe Mayanja as “a pillar of sports journalism and beloved member of Uspa.”

“Mayanja was not just a member of our association; he was a beacon of inspiration, a mentor to many, and a passionate advocate for sports journalism,” Uspa president Moses Al Sayed Lubega wrote in a statement.

“His dedication to Uspa and his unwavering commitment to the excellence in sports journalism have left an indelible mark on our community.

“Mayanja's enthusiasm for sports and his journalistic integrity were contagious, inspiring many of us to pursue and excel in this noble trade,” Lubega added.

Starting out in the circulation department at the defunct Ngabo newspaper, he would rise to become the sports editor at WBS.

During a lengthy battle with diabetes, he managed to continue working at Delta TV.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, let us remember and celebrate the legacy that Mayanja leaves behind. His contributions to sports journalism and the lives he touched will forever be remembered and cherished,” Lubega reminisced.