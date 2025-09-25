Mbajja dedicates crown to fallen friend

Several times Hussein Mbajja has been on the podium. But several times, he has missed the ultimate prize, until he clinched the Mr Central Region Bodybuilding crown inside UMA Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo, Saturday night.

From the moment he first stepped on stage, Mbajja looked an extremely improved version of himself— bigger and more defined muscles, and good posing technique—, a champion in waiting.

He was confident. He usually is. But this time, his body was in sync.

And the fans never disappointed, screaming his nickname Finito in admiration. Somebody said that can swing the judges’ view in your favour. But here it was simply morale boosting.

Clearly, his two middleweight rivals were just participants. They need more chances to match his work.

But in the six-man final, he faced some competition. Abdul Musana, who had beaten seven rivals to the lightweight division, had the best body shape with a great muscle definition.

Simon Kyagulanyi, the champion of the light heavyweight category, came even closer to the crown. Tall, well-shaped, broad-chested, with amazing legs, and an easy smile. (Those small things, like attitude, matter too).

And on a couple of occasions, the judges pitted these three against one another to make a thorough comparison.

Then it was between Mbajja and Kyagulanyi before eventually Mbajja emerged the winner. The victory took some minutes to feel real.

“True, I have tried several times and hit the wall. But I had the resilience to bounce back, again. I prepared well because I badly needed this title,” said the man who came third in 2023.

“My opponents were good. But my conditioning was far better. I knew how to lose fat without losing muscle volume. Many don’t. It’s been four months of starvation and sacrifice.”

Kenyan legend Paul Mwangale, the chief judge, endorsed Mbajja’s victory.



“We don’t consider size alone. Your upper body must match your lower body and Number One scored highly here. Number Two was not bad but comparably, it was 80 vs 20 percent,” Mwangale said.

Kyagulanyi took silver, as Musana, who may have been limited by height, settled for bronze.

Godfrey Lubega and Daniel Mwesigwa, who beat Mbajja to this title in 2023 and 2024 respectively, chose the audience over the stage. But Mbajja, the 2025 champion, denied it was to his advantage.

Meanwhile, he dedicated his hard earned victory to his sponsors Suplex Fitness Gym, “and my fallen brother Axam Kisekka.”

Kisekka was the ultimate bantamweight champion locally. He even finished fourth overall in the 2021 East African Championships in Mombasa. But he died of stomach complications in May.

“Axam was my friend and people mistook us for twins. So, I wanted to win it for him. And wherever he is, he must be happy,” Mbajja said.

The giant screen on the stage often flashed Kisekka’s portrait as a tribute, before his widow and daughter went home with money from the organisers and the audience.

“This is our humble contribution to our brother’s family, because without their breadwinner, they really need a hand,” said Trinity Kisaakye, the chief organiser.

Mbajja bagged Shs5m of the Shs10m prize money courtesy of J&L Industries Limited, Rz Motorcycle tubes and Tyres.

“I thank the organisers and sponsors for this gift. It’s important because our preps are expensive yet our sport doesn’t pay.”

Mbajja warned his rivals ahead of the 2025 Mr Uganda Championship in December.

“Whoever is coming, no problem. But I know the Mr Uganda crown is also mine.”

Outstanding performers also got Rose Foam mattresses and nutritional supplements from Scott Sports Nutrition.

FINALISTS

6. Deo Angetho (heavyweight)

5. Francis Ssemuyaba (welterweight)

4. Edward Ssemuju (bantamweight)

3. Abdul Musana (lightweight)

2. Simon Kyagulanyi (light heavy)

1. Hussein Mbajja (middleweight)

OTHER CATEGORIES

PHYSIQUE

Joseph Kinobe

MASTERS

Farouk Miyagi

BIKINI

3. ⁠Nakimuli Shamina

2. ⁠Ainembabazi Shanita