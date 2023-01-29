Mbale clinch men’s pool league title

They were never in doubt and it was just a matter of time Mbale were declared winners of the just concluded Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) men’s senior league champions.

Mbale, the most potent team on paper, became just the upcountry second team in pool league history to win the league after Jinja’s Ronz.

Although their win needed a boardroom decision that led to docking of points from Upper Volta following the withdrawal of Wakiso City Giants, which Mbale had not played, it did not take away the fact that the eastern Uganda side was always going to be the team to beat.

The final league day was just an icing on the cake as Mbale came from a 6-4 halftime loss to beat Capital Night 11-9 on Friday at Tickles and Giggles. There was just nothing Upper Volta could do even with a 12-8 win over sloppy Akaanya in the other game played in Luzira.

Mbale captain Abbey Ssemuzibu, who just won his first league trophy in an illustrious career that has seen him play for Cooper, Aden Yard and Scrap Buyers, among others, attributed the victory to teamwork.

“Despite the fact that we have very good players in the team, there was mutual respect among us. I think it is the fabric that helped us scale this far,” Ssemuzibu said.

Galaxy of stars

Although this can be contested as on a number of occasions many senior players created scenes, what you cannot discount from Mbale was the team owner’s persistence to excellence.

Derrick Wekomba, a Mbale-based businessman, had Joseph Kasozi, Mansoor Bwanika and Jonathan Ouma as shining stars in his initial squad but went ahead to beef up the team with pool king Ibrahim Sejjemba and stylish Azali Lukomwa to create a fearsome team. Managing a galaxy of stars would create problems but he withstood no matter what to whet their appetites.

“As a manager, you should be able to get the best out of top players. I am happy we just achieved this with such an amazing group of players,” Wekomba said briefly before receiving his players to a victory party.

Without an opportunity for the league winners to play any regional or continental games, Mbale will now focus on their title defence when the league resumes in March.

New top seeds

Although it surprised many when Ibrahim Kayanja was announced the new seed one after a successful year, there was no doubt as Rashida Mutesi was declared the ladies top seed.

Mutesi, who has won three of the four major national events including the PAU Grand Open, the Pool Queen and the league with Mukono and losing the African final to her sister Rukia Nayiga, was deservedly number one.

For Kayanja, who was the second top scorer, a quarter-final appearance in the All Africa Blackball Championship in Zambia, earned him more than any other player as the men’s honours kept changing hands. Sejjemba, who won the league with Mbale won the Pool King crown while Kenneth Odongo was the winner of the PAU Grand Open.

Impressed

Ismail Kalibbala, the PAU technical director said although the season was challenging, he was impressed with the commitment from the teams.

“Having upcountry teams win the league made the season great. Mbale are just the second upcountry team while Mukono is also not exactly from Kampala. We learned quite a number of lessons but overall we had a great season,” Kalibbala said, suggesting that the new year will bring with it more tournaments.

The season ended with three teams pulling out. Hot Pool did not start as Ntinda Giants pulled out in the first round. Wakiso Giants didn’t complete the season with about four matches to play.

“Running the league without a sponsor affected not only us but the teams too. Running teams became very hectic for many teams and we need to find an urgent solution,” Bob Trubish, the PAU chairman said.

The final day was in part sponsored by Trubish, pool enthusiast Hans Rugari and the National Council of Sports (NCS).

Pau hopes to have enough teams next season to create a lower league.

PAU Senior League

Winners – Mbale Pool Club

INDIVIDUAL HONOURS

Most A-games

Women: Rashida Mutesi (Mukono) – 3

Men: Glorious Ssenyonjo & Kenneth Odongo – 7

Top scorer

Men: Simon Lubuulwa (Scrap Buyers) – 57

Women: Vicky Namuyanja (Scrap Buyers) – 29

Player of the season

Men: Ibrahim Kayanja (Scrap Buyers)