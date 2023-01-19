Mbale on brink of pool league history

The national men’s pool title race could go down to goal difference when the curtains are drawn to the epic season on Thursday.

Upper Volta has the upper hand in deciding who takes the title as they lead Mbale with a massive nine goal-difference ahead of Thursday's league closure.

Mbale will obviously be confident ahead of their visit to Capital Night at Nabweru holding slight hopes that the leaders slip up against giant slayers Akaanya.

Alfred ‘Black sheep’ Gumikiriza, the Akaanya captain, is aware of the magnitude of the game despite Upper Volta having a decent squad on paper. They boast such players as Kenneth Odong, Caesar Chandiga, Sula Matovu, Yudah ‘Demba Ba’ Sembuusi, and Gideon Bwanika, among others.

We are aware of how strong Upper Volta is but we have made a statement beating every big team that defeated us in the first round,” Gumikiriza said.

But on such a finale, this is better said than done.

Star-studded Mbale will have to go all out in their game too hoping their top players are in top form.

Pool king Ibrahim Sejjemba, top seed Mansoor Kasozi and sharp shooter Joseph Kasozi will literally have to carry the weight of expectations for a team vying for the title on their first time of asking.

“We don’t have any pressure. We shall handle it as a normal game and hope the results are in our favour," team captain Kasozi said.

Do or die for the women

The women's championship will be determined in a three-team play-off finale involving Scrap Buyers, Upper Volta and Mukono Giants.

The teams will play a round-robin among themselves with the winner crowned based on points accumulated on the best-of-20 league format.

Table standings – Men's Senior League

Upper Volta 20 16 1 3 62

Mbale 20 17 0 3 62

Scrap Buyers 20 14 3 3 56

Akaanya 21 13 3 5 50

Sinkers 20 12 3 5 48

Tororo Tigers 28 8 2 10 39

Kansanga 21 10 1 10 37

Capital Night 21 8 1 12 34

Wakiso City 20 7 2 11 32

Club 408 20 2 6 12 27

Nakawa 21 2 3 16 20

Kireka 22 1 1 20 18