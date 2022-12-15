Mbale, Upper Volta hold the upper hand in pool league

This year’s national pool league title is for Mbale and Upper Volta to lose. Both teams sit at the top of the league table with 54 points only separated by goals.

Hot Pool, who have amassed 10 bonus points for their dominant display, are tentatively ahead of unbeaten Mbale.

Upper Volta have menacingly been outscoring opponents to accumulate a goal difference of 90 points, seven better than Mbale.

Obviously the league will be determined by very fine margins.

Upper Volta cut their teeth in the weekend action with a thorough beating of Sinkers 18-12, while Mbale, who collected a bonus point against Scrap Buyers earlier in a televised game, punished Nakawa 16-4 in Sunday's action.

Scrap Buyers are the regular season winners of the women league. Mukono and Upper Volta will join them to determine in the play offs on January 15, 2023 to determine the overall champions.

Sinkers and Hot Pool cannot catch up with three on top.





A storm in the house

The league is enduring a painful period with the prospect of another team on the brink of expulsion after failing to honour two league games.

Wakiso City Giants did not appear for any of their two fixtures over the weekend leaving them with just one chance.

But with the league expected to end in January, the table standings will not be affected.

Ismail Kalibbala, the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Technical Director said a quick solution needs to be found.

Ntinda Giants (later renamed Mukono Giants) fell along the way when the club moved to Mukono and the management of Chillis Bar changed hands.

Yet this is just one of the challenges rocking the league. Many clubs are indebted, a scenario that forced the league crowning to be extended to January. Initially, action was supposed to close on December 15, 2022 but clemency was extended to clubs struggling to pay up. Not much has changed though!





Pool League results

Ladies

Mukono 10-10 Upper Volta

(Mukono came from 4-10 down to draw)

Men

Akaanya 11-0 Wakiso

Nakawa 4-16 Mbale

Scrap Buyers 12- 8 Capital Night

Sinkers 8-12 Upper Volta