Mbaziira, Uganda’s number one para-power lifter

Very soon, Paris will witness another piece of history written as Dennis Mbaziira becomes Uganda’s first para-powerlifter to participate in the Paralympic Games.

Born in Mbiriizi village, Kabala parish, in Kifamba Sub County in the hills of Rakai district, 39 years ago to the late Mathias Ssemmanda and Molly Namusisi, Uganda’s number one para-power lifter, Dennis Mbaziira did not know that gym work would bring him this far.

“Ever since I learnt that I had a disability with my legs, I had to make sure that I build my other body parts to defend myself in case of any bullying that my fellow students would intend to do to me,” recalls Mbaziira.

The 39-year-old is now imagining himself at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games—the grandest stage of his sports career. Born with a disabled leg, Mbaziira was told he would never be able to lift weights, let alone compete at a high level, but he refused to listen.

With unwavering determination, Mbaziira started training while at Mengo Technical School, with inspiration from his friend Babu Babumba, who would also later represent Uganda at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Mbaziira trained in a garage, adapting to exercises to suit his needs, using specialised equipment, with the help of friends who believed in him. Slowly but surely, Mbaziira’s strength and confidence grew.

Today, Mbaziira is a rising star in the para-powerlifting scene, shattering national records and inspiring others with disabilities to pursue their passions. In fact, last year he set a new national record in the bench press, beating even the non-disabled lifters.

His story is a testament to the human spirit’s boundless ability to break barriers; proof that hard work and dedication, anything is possible, regardless of the obstacles. No wonder he managed to qualify for the Paralympic Games starting August 28 in the French capital.

Mbaziira knows how hard it has been to get here, how he goofed in the qualifying tournaments like in Pattaya, Thailand in May, eventually making it in Tbilisi, Georgia in June. So, he is keen to use the Paris opportunity like his first and last to make his country proud and show the world what he’s capable of.

He is talking of winning gold. He knows it won’t be easy, but he’s ready. “I want to show the world that disability doesn’t mean inability,” he says. “I want to inspire others to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they face.”

He believes in how he has improved gradually in technique and strength since he started working with coach Kenneth Sekilanda in 2022 and he is currently ranked among the top para-powerlifters in Africa.

Education

Mbaziira started his education journey at Mbiriizi Primary School in Masaka, before joining Kibaale Community Centre, where he sat for his Primary Leaving Examinations in 2000. He got his Uganda Certificate of Education at the same Centre in 2004 before pursuing a certificate in electronics at Mengo Technical School.

It is here that Mbaziira decided to train seriously, little knowing sports could become a career. After some time, colleagues spotted his potential and took him to Nairobi. He engaged in the shoot-out competition with the help of the Uganda Paralympic Committee in 2008.

With about 15 countries in the competition, Mbaziira emerged the second but he didn’t take on the sport because he didn’t love it. He continued training at his own pace as he works in a tours and travel company for a living until he was called in the 2021 National Powerlifting Championships at Land Star Hotel in Makindye. Winning his category and the overall trophy among para-lifters gave him confidence that he could become a star.

Foreign aid

After Covid-19, GAPs Africa, an NGO, helped Africans join the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Mbaziira was among those who trained in the UK in April, 2022 and he did well. He was classified, an official permit to compete internationally.

Two weeks later, he went to South Africa, where he finished number five in the world, before returning to Birmingham for his Commonwealth Games debut.

His best lift was 103.5kg in the heavyweight category. He has since added over 80kg to that.

Later that year, he won a bronze medal at the African Championships in Cairo, Egypt capping the year with another bronze at the World Cup in Dubai in December 2022.

Mbaziira was cooking something with his UK-based manager Farai Msika, who travelled to Dubai to guide him at events, but the pair went separate ways sooner than expected.

In 2023, he finished sixth at the World Championships. Now he is focused on Paris, alongside his Ghanaian friend Haruna Tayiru as they face the world’s best para-lifters.

Factfile

Name: Denis Mbaziira

Age: 39

Sport: Para-powerlifting

Schools: Mbiriizi Primary School, Kibaale Community Centre, Mengo Technical School

Course: Certificate in electronics