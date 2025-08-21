Mbogo High, Kibuli, Jinja SSS in early Feasssa gold delight

Mbogo High and Kibuli SS were the first to taste Feasssa (Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association) Games gold as they were crowned champions in girls' and boys' badminton on Tuesday in Kakamega, Kenya.

Kibuli won all of their five fixtures losing just one game in 25. Each fixture has five games.

Kinaawa with a 17-8 game winning rate had four points while Kenya A had three points having lost to the aforementioned Ugandan schools.

Mbogo High, Kenya A, and Rubaga Girls School were all tied on four points after each of them had four wins and one loss in the five team round-robin.

But Mbogo High won the girls' title as they had won 20 out of 25 total games played by their players combined. They lost just three in a 3-2 loss to Kenya A and two in a 3-2 win over Rubaga Girls

Kenya A won 19 matches and lost six including one in a 4-1 win over Kenya B and three in a 3-2 loss to Rubaga.

Kenya A and Rubaga were still tied 19-6 in match stats, so they were separated by games, where the latter's winning rate was 38-17 compared to the former's 41-17.

Tense rugby

In girls' rugby, Jinja SSS won four out of five round-robin games to win the title. They scored 58 total points and conceded just 12, including five in a tense 10-5 win over Kenya's bronze medalists Kinale on Tuesday.

St. Theresa edged fellow Kenyans Kinale to silver with 10 points from three wins and one draw. They, interestingly, scored 52 and conceded 58.

Despite scoring Uganda's other side Nkoma SS finished 5th with four points having won once and drawn once.

In boys' rugby, the Kenyans cleaned the podium places with St. Peter's Mumias winning gold, Bungoma High School taking silver, and Bwake SS taking bronze.

Uganda's representatives Makere College, St. Mary's College Kisubi, London College Maya, and Mbarara High finished 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively.

“The competition has been quite tough and challenging, but we are glad we had a few wins,” Anoha Bwambale Anoha, a senior four student of London College, said although his teammate James Ssemanda thought "we should have beaten some schools".

George Ian Ogwete, a Senior Five student at Makerere College, believes they were undone by the 52-0 to 4th placed Koyonzo.

“As a team we have learnt to listen more to our coach because most of the times everyone wants to play based on individual brilliance which has cost us terribly," Ogwete said.

Nabukenya takes charge

In the girls' football semifinal, Agnes Nabukenya took matters into her own hands by scoring four - and they could have been five - in a 4-2 win over Archbishop Njenga.

She first had an attempt ruled out controversially for offside and to make matters worse, Njenga went the other side and scored in the 10th minute.

But Nabukenya pulled one back to ensure it was 1-1 at halftime. Kawempe failed to take their early chances in the second half and in the 54th minute a defensive lapse saw Njenga make it 2-1 from a goal-line scrap.

But from the restart, Nabukenya hit the ball from the centre and opposition goalkeeper Brenda Nekesa punched it towards the crossbar. Nabukenya had tested her power and what is possible.

In the 56th minute a similar opportunity presented itself and she hit a freekick from around the same distance - right side of the centre - to equalize. Four minutes later, she played in and after freezing the keeper, she rolled in Kawempe's third thereby silencing the partisan crowd and forcing the home team to change the goalkeeper.

But Nabukenya was determined to show it was about her and not the keeper. Another opportunity came in stoppage time but this time near her bench and she blasted the ball past Valary Ayuma to win it 4-2.

St. Noa's Sumaiya Nalumu also followed suit scoring from a close range 65th minute freekick to give her school a 1-0 win over Amus College.

St. Noa will be looking to defend their Feasssa title as Kawempe looks for its 4th title.

Badminton - Girls

G: Mbogo High

S: Kenya A

B: Rubaga Girls

Badminton - Boys

G: Kibuli SS

S: Kinaawa High Kawempe

B: Kenya A

Rugby 7s - Girls

G: Jinja SSS

S: St. Theresa

B: Kinale

Rugby 7s - Boys

G: St. Peter's Mumias

S: Bungoma