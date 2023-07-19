Meeme: Current She Cranes can perform better than us

Midcourter Ruth Meeme was part of the team that led Uganda to an eighth place finish at the 2015 Netball World Cup and still returned to the world event in 2019 where Uganda finished seventh.

Previously one of the best centre players on the She Cranes team, Meeme will be in Cape Town as the world event takes centre stage not as a player but as an analyst with SuperSport.

The former star who faced a setback in netball after the 2019 World Cup due to an injury, has not taken to court since then, but has always been present especially for her Prisons’ side in the netball league, giving advice to players where necessary among other duties.

Given her rich experience on court that ranges from way back in 2011 when she debuted for the She Cranes, contributing to the All Africa games gold win in Zambia , Meeme anticipates that the current She Cranes could perform better than their predecessors come July 28-August 6 in Cape Town.

Meeme was impressed by the She Cranes performance last year at the Commonwealth Games where they managed to beat their greatest opponent South Africa 54-48 after a long period of time, before downing giants Australia at the Fast Five Netball tournament in Australia.

Only a few debutantes have been added onto last year’s squad by head coach Fred Mugerwa. She hopes the She Cranes could replicate last year's form and boldness at the World Cup.

"I liked their boldness and confidence in last year's tournaments. If they continue with that form and even better it, I am sure they will even do better things than we did at this World Cup," Meeme told Daily Monitor.

Despite not returning to play for the She Cranes in this edition, Meeme says being part of the Netball World Cup as an analyst will also boost her confidence.

"It is a good opportunity to continue being active in events concerning netball. It will even boost my confidence," she said.

Meeme represented Uganda at the 2011 All Africa Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia as well as two World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

Ruth Meeme

Position: Centre, Wing attack

Club: Uganda Prisons