Memorial more than just about winning for KAVC

A few years ago, a colleague was approached by members of Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC).

He was rightly believed to be close to one of their players that had gone under the radar, stopped training, and playing matches.

The player intimated that they had chosen to focus on "things that put food on the table" and quit sports altogether.

"I invest my time, train regularly and my family keeps asking what I gain in return but I do not have the right answers," the player said.

Fortunately, for KAVC, the player was moved by the gesture of the club members to seek them out and decided to return to the fold. What answers they gave the family afterwards, we might never know!

This story returned to mind when KAVC president David Gimei Nagimesi, chairperson organising committee Olive Ekallam, and her secretary Kevin Mwenyi were hosted on the NBS Sport Inside Sport show, by veteran sports journalist John Vianney Nsimbe on Tuesday, ahead of the 27th edition of the NSSF KAVC International running this weekend in Lugogo.

You wonder how many more have had this sort of "hate that I love you" relationship with the club or sport in general.

Sense of belonging

"There is a sense of belonging," Mwenyi, who first played in this tournament in 2005 as a high school student then joined the club in 2013 but never won the tournament, said when Nsimbe asked about the legacy the oldest volleyball club has built over the last 55 years.

"The relationships trickle down to the day to day aspects of one's life. We have mentorship talks for the younger players from the seniors of the clubs," she added.

KAVC is a community-based club, where all those involved volunteer, either to play or serve in various leadership roles.

Their president calls it a way of life and even dared to hint that "keeping it this way (amateur) is more sustainable than trying to professionalize. There is testament to our method working." He, however, emphasized that they are "amateur, not in how we run things, but in respect to the fact that the sport does not pay."

"We grow as a family and network. Many people have had their first job as a result of playing for this club.

"Amateur sport is so funny that if you play well, people will take interest in your life off the court. That is because your life off the court could impact your life on court," Nagimesi, who played for the club for 13 years, said.

KAVC, however, is alive to the fact that their tournament, which has been sponsored by NSSF for 16 years, has opened Uganda's volleyball doors to clubs from across the region. While these clubs, according to Ekallam, "look forward to coming here because of the organization of the tournament," they also expose players here to the money in sport and raise ambition levels.

No rush to go professional

Talents like Daudi Okello, Kathbert Malinga, Sharon Amito, and Gideon Angiro among others have been scouted to join the professional ranks through this tournament, which also aspires to be recognized on the continental calendar.

"It is affordable for our local teams to get international competition through this competition. And that is very vital preparation as the National League is launched just after this tournament.

"Our volleyball is not yet up there and we need a lot of government support. Our counterparts in Rwanda and Kenya have clubs run by parastatals and these pay players to play.

"We look forward to that and such a tournament is a step towards professionalizing the sport in Uganda. Unfortunately, we have seen clubs that have rushed into turning pro and after a year or two they were no more," Ekallam added.

Ekallam also said that the club prides itself in "social capital" - as she could find audience with the managing director of NSSF, for example, at any time - and "grooming talents in terms of what else you can do other than sports."

The KAVC president can serve only two four year terms. That has meant that the club has constantly churned out leaders and even sent some to serve at federation (Uganda Volleyball Federation) level.

KAVC receive every visitor.

Since the club hosts this memorial tournament annually, members also aspire to serve in various capacities to bring the tournament to life.

"We start planning at the beginning of the year by identifying volunteers early that will serve in preparations.

"We also identify and grow people in roles on our Memoc (memorial organizing committtee). We build people's skills through leadership and marketing roles among others," Ekallam said.

Improvements

This year, the KAVC International will have a corporate category, where each team pays Shs500,000 as the clubs seeks to add more value. They expect six from within and three from outside the country.

Prize money is at Shs10m per winner, Shs8m for runners-up, and Shs5m for the second runners up in each of the men and women's categories.

"It is sad that teams have been coming here and returning home without footage of their games.

"This time we want to promise that every team will have footage and that we will stream games including those held at the hockey pitch. There will also be real time updates of the scores and since the (MTN) Arena proved to be small last year, we will find a way for people to watch games just outside the Arena," Nagimesi said of the improvements.

Last year, from their ticket sales, KAVC believe they had about 5,000 fans watching the games.

KAVC prefer to use such revenue "to continue grooming players" where most have challenged them to build their own courts and establish a period of dominance. KAVC, however, are not putting themselves under pressure.

They have not won their own tournament since their men's side triumphed in 2019 and have also struggled in the National League.

"We are working to win but as of now other clubs have strategies that are working for them better than ours is doing for us.