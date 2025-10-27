Mengo starts on a high as futsal league returns

The betPawa Futsal League made a grand return on Friday night at the Old Kampala Futsal Arena, drawing a record 1,023 energetic fans who devoured every moment of the six-game spectacle.

Mengo City, notorious for tormenting nets, resumed business in terrifying fashion with a ruthless 10–1 victory over Entebbe Cheetahs. It took only three minutes for skipper Anthony Male to flick the switch, before the always-sprightly midfielder Farouk ‘Mr. Dancefloor’ Tumwesigye doubled the tally. Male returned to pile a third within 10 minutes as Cheetahs held their breath trying to stay afloat.

Their resistance eventually cracked again when Joshua Aziku fired home in the 19th minute to send the game into halftime at 4–0. Newly recruited attacker Billy Nkata marked his league return with a strike early in the second half, paving way for Tumwesigye to steal the show with three more goals for a flamboyant four-goal haul. Arafat Kabanda and the ever-inspirational John Musaasizi joined the goal parade. Muzaidi Awama scored the lone consolation for Entebbe Cheetahs.

Mengo head coach Abdullahi AbdulFatah beamed with satisfaction afterward: “We wanted to send a message. The boys played with hunger, speed and purpose. This is the standard we want to set every single week.”





Grameen, Falcons soar

The opening duel delivered similar fireworks as Lubaga Grameen punished Nansana ASKA 5–2. ASKA actually struck first through Blick Haggai, although the joy was short-lived. Grameen’s sharp finisher Reagan Kimbugwe rifled in a hat-trick, supported by goals from reliable teammates to turn the game on its head.

Head coach Musa Kalule relished the turnaround: “Last season we took too long to wake up. This time we want to show intent from day one. The direction is forward only.”

New league entrants Kop UG were handed a harsh welcome, crumbling 6–0 against Lubiri Falcons. The debutants fell behind in the eighth minute through Arafat Ssentongo, before Najib Muwonge and William Sseguya hammered in two quick goals. Ssentongo later completed his brace while Mansour Kintu matched him with two of his own in a statement performance.

Lubiri Falcons founder and head coach Ismail Ssendege remained positive about their identity.

“We want to give more players exposure. This is another opportunity for them to shine and grow with the game,” Ssendege said.

Elsewhere, La Mansia learned the hard way against Old Kampala, losing 4–0. Veteran talisman Abasi Muluya drew first blood in the 4th minute, with Bakar Kulane stretching the lead moments later. Michael Abura made it three right after the restart before Muluya closed the evening with his well-taken brace.

The youthful Kisenyi side couldn’t outsmart QC Mbarara, falling 3–1, while Kabowa Dream Team edged Edgars 4–3 in a breathless finish. New Edgars signing Gaddafi Bazannyanengo marked his debut with a goal that deserved more than the final result gave him.

betPawa Futsal League

Results

Mengo city 10-1 Entebbe

Kop UG 0-6 Lubiri Falcons

La Mansia 0-4 Old Kampala

Grameen 5-2 Nansana ASKA

Kisenyi 1-3 QC Mbarara