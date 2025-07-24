Mengo triumphs as Air Force's jinx continues

Mengo SS made history at the Ball Games II in Tororo, winning their first-ever gold trophy in the men's woodball competition after a nail-biting victory over Airforce in the fairway competitions.

Airforce, despite fielding a star-studded lineup including national team player Darry Gilles Amanyire, found themselves outplayed by a determined Mengo SS in the tense final at Uganda College of Commerce grounds in Tororo. Mengo's Eric Nabugyere delivered a stunning upset, defeating Amanyire 5-2, while the doubles pair of Alvin Kironde and Joshua Muwanguzi also triumphed over Mark Muwanguzi and Jumah Millers. Although Airforce's Edwin Agaba secured a win against Timothy Namugera, it wasn't enough to secure the title.

Mengo's road to glory included a 2-1 victory over Standard High Zzana - Luweero Campus and a win against powerhouses Luzira SS in the quarterfinals.

For Nabugyere, who also secured his first national gold medal, the win was well deserved.

“It makes me proud and I have realised that no one is perfect because I took this from more established stars," he said, adding that he's now focused on maintaining his form for next season.

Amanyire, named the best youth player in 2023 and 2024, expressed his disappointment despite his best efforts. This loss marks the fifth consecutive year Airforce has fallen short in the finals.

"I did my best. We have been at the finals five times but things haven't worked out. I'm proud of my contribution and now I look to the next step in my career," he said.

In the stroke singles, Luzira's Jimmy Okello set a new national record with an outstanding 39 strokes to secure the gold medal. His teammate Kenneth Etyang won silver with 45 strokes, tying with Airforce's Amanyire, who took home the bronze. Nabugyere narrowly missed the podium with the same score of 45 strokes.

Individual girls' champions L-R: Namuli Joy Mwanja (Mpoma, gold), Jamirah Nagawa (Namagoma, silver), and Angella Nyiramahoro (Mpoma, bronze).

Luzira reigns supreme

Meanwhile, Luzira SS cemented their dominance in the girls' championship, winning the team title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over surprise finalists Iganga SS. Luzira showcased exceptional form throughout the tournament.

Luzira's journey to the championship was impressive. They swept their group games with 2-1 victories over Iganga SS, Kigezi High, and Mityana SS.

They then went on to whitewash Mengo SS 3-0 in the quarterfinals before overcoming defending champions Mpoma School 2-1 in a hard-fought semi-final.

The lopsided final saw Maria Gorette Nampijja, Emily Tasumba and Atim Abigail Tendo each winning their respective matches to secure the 3-0 rout for Luzira.

In the individual stroke competition, Joy Mwanja Namuli of Luzira SS claimed the gold medal with a score of 48 strokes. She was followed by Jamirah Nagawa of St Mary's College Namagoma with 50 strokes and Angella Nyiramahoro of Mpoma, who earned bronze with 51 strokes.

Namuli acknowledged the challenges faced during the tournament, particularly a tricky moment on the sixth fairway.

"It has been a big hustle for me. I'm happy that I won. As a team, we at least have something to show off," she stated.

Stroke singles - girls

Namuli Joy Mwanja (Mpoma) - 48

Jamirah Nagawa (Namagoma) - 50

Angella Nyiramahoro (Mpoma) – 51

Fairway team – Girls: Luzira SS (gold), Iganga SS (silver), Mpoma School (bronze)

Stroke singles - boys

Jimmy Okello (Luzira SS) - 39

Kenneth Etyang (Luzira SS) - 45

D. Giles Amanyire (Airforce) - 45