Mentality or tactics: Mengo need to save season

Mengo City is one of the oldest clubs in the futsal league and the majority of their players won the 2022 trophy while appearing for KJT at a tumultuous time when things were going south.

Mengo were the first team to fire their head coach, Mohammad Ssembatya when things were going bad as players highlighted a lack of joy on the field.

"Everyone is now motivated and players have started getting their groove back," said Ismail Ssendege.

Although Mengo were playing some of their best futsal, the team was not winning. By matchday nine, they had just three wins!

Although Ssendege identifies low morale with the team's rollicking campaign, it's hardly the only problem you could identify with the team.

In the first round, most players were struggling with the fundamentals; failing to string together passes, wasting scoring chances and hardly maintaining useful possession. That has played out with Mengo's worst campaign ever as they are seventh on the 12-team log, 15 points behind the leaders Park, with only teen sensation Farouk Tumwesigye the only player with double figures so far.

Although some critics have raised questions about the players' mentality, others have called out a failure of tactics.

Right mentality

It's a chicken-or-egg question: Is Mengo not executing tactics well because the players lack the right mentality? Or are the players not showing the right mentality because the tactics are holding them back?

Ahead of Thursday's early kick-off against Nansana ASKA, a side that beat them 5-2 in the first round, Big Daddy has figured out an answer.

“The right mentality is important for us. We’re on a serious comeback. Every game is important. We don’t want to lose any game. We’re trying to see how we can regain our respect,” he said.

He identifies a backroom rift that led some players to leave but he is now confident his trusted players such as Umar Ssebuliba will team up with new additions like John Mazaya, a former league winner with Kabowa and the talented Imran Mugabi as well as Abdul Karim, to flourish.

His side was culpable of leaking goals, something he said he has rectified by adjusting the way the team presses.

There will be little time to make adjustments on the tactics and perhaps the focus must shift to player mentality because that's reasonably the only thing that can change in an instant.

betPawa Futsal League

Thursday fixtures

Nansana Aska vs Mengo, 7pm (5-2)

Kisugu vs Lubaga Grameen, 8pm (1-4)

Park vs Aidenal, 9pm (5-2)

Friday

KJT vs Kabowa DT, 7pm (5-2)

Kawempe vs Kisenyi, 8pm (2-10)