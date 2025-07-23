Meteoric rise of Namagunga into powerful house

Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga has rapidly ascended to become a dominant force in both Local and international school sports.

The school strongly emphasises balancing sports with academics, leading to numerous student-athletes achieving high scores in national examinations.

The approach has seen Namagunga contribute several players to various youth national teams, including Lacrosse, Hockey, and Lawn Tennis.

Namagunga participates in various sports, including local competitions like the USSSA games and the Chloe Memorial Tournament, which is held at the school.

They have a strong lacrosse program and have participated in International events, such as the USSSA Non-Feassa games. They have also been involved in the International Science Olympiad in Greece and FEASSA games in Kenya, representing Uganda.

Hillary Nuwabine, the school’s head of sports, highlighted the growing realization that a fully developed student is not only academically successful but also active in sports. He said that increased awareness of the benefits of sports has led to higher student participation, especially among girls.

“We’ve come to realize that a full-fledged student isn’t just academically strong. That’s why we’ve taken the initiative to promote girls’ participation in sports. The response has been incredible, the numbers have grown, and the energy is high.” Nuwabine noted

However, sports teacher Henry Kayondo pointed out some challenges, including inadequate playing grounds for some disciplines and the high cost of hiring qualified coaches, with each coach requiring a minimum payment of Shs 500,000.

“We’re struggling with limited playing grounds for some games, and each sport requires a specialized coach, most of whom must be paid no less than Shs500,000. That’s not easy when you’re running 15 or more sports.” Kayondo said.

These views were shared during the 2025 edition of Namagunga Sports Day, where students competed under four houses: Triton, Orion, Vega, and Aquila. Events included tennis, football, athletics, cycling, and several other games, drawing enthusiastic participation from the student body.

Bridget Nanteza, a chess player, noted that the exposure to a variety of sports helped her discover her passion for chess. She said she has dedicated significant effort to improving her skills, seeing it as a potential source of livelihood alongside her education.

“With the variety of games available now, I discovered I’m good at chess. I’ve put in a lot of effort because I believe this can be part of my future, not just as a hobby but even as a career alongside my education.” Said Nateza

The school’s head teacher, Sr. Regina Nabawanuka, emphasized that developing well-rounded students requires balancing academics with co-curricular activities like sports. She reaffirmed the school’s commitment to fully implementing the Ministry of Education and Sports’ policy.

Chess was also on the menu.

“Mt. St. Mary’s is blessed with both academic and sporting talent. I thank those of you who have tapped into those blessings. Let’s all play a role in supporting sports and avoid the negativity that discourages others.” she said.

The guest of honor, Annet Nakawunde, Managing Director of Finance Trust Bank, encouraged the girls to fully engage in sports, highlighting the long-term benefits such as scholarships, job opportunities, and personal growth.

By the end of the day, House Vega emerged as the overall winner. Top-performing athletes were awarded trophies and a range of sports equipment, including jerseys, footballs, and other items aimed at motivating them to continue nurturing their talents.