Minister Oryem pledges special computer for blind students

Foreign affairs state minister Henry Okello Oryem has pledged to solicit about Shs15m to buy a special computer for students with visual impairments at Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

Oryem, who represented Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as the chief guest at the Fourth Mubs Alumni Run yesterday, said the cause of supporting girls with disabilities to access quality education “touches my heart” and pledged to be part of the annual event for as long as he will live.

“We will do everything possible to support this cause,” he pledged. “I have been talking to Prof [Wasswa] Balunywa about the need for a computer for one or two girls with visual impairments, which could cost about Shs15m.

“I’m going to participate in raising this money, which shouldn’t be very hard; it’s easy to get five companies each giving us Shs3m; actually we can even raise money for two computers.”

Mubs Principal Balunywa welcomed the minister’s pledge, adding that though they have achieved 60 percent of their objectives towards helping the disabled girl child, the struggle can only continue.

“We need to keep rallying people, especially the over 100,000 who have gone through this institution that if they can make a small contribution and create awareness about this cause the world will be better,” Balunywa told the press.

Even before the Principal’s clarion call, Bright Rwamirama, chairman Mubs Almuni Association and state minister for animal industry, contributed Shs1m to the cause and urged fellow alumni to continue the support.

Nakawa East Member of Parliament Nsubuga Balimwezo, who lost his left leg in a road accident in 2000, participated in the 5km run and commended Mubs for the charity initiative.

2012 Olympic Marathon gold medallist Stephen Kiprotich, who was the chief runner, said he participated because he comes from a family with disabilities and wanted to share the pain of playing with disability.

