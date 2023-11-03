Ministry of Public Services lead contenders for Ladies Open

The Coral Coatings Uganda International Woodball Ladies Open will be everyone’s to take after 24 fairways when the event is held this weekend at Gulu University. Although the Ministry of Public Services will be the team to beat, the fierce competition among women's teams adds an element of uncertainty. We delve into where the primary focus of competition will be.

Ministry of Public Service

On paper, the Ministry of Public Service is the team to beat. Everywhere you look are stars; Phiona Namata, Christine Birungi, Jackie Naula, and Joyce Nalubega, among others. Three of the players; Birungi, Nalubega, and Naula, are on the national team.

Fred Turyakira, the overall team captain of the team noted that nothing can be taken for granted.

“The competition is formidable. We clinched the league title on the very last day, and I believe luck was on our side. To secure this trophy, we must give it our all. It’s the missing trophy in our cabin,” Turyakira said.

The Ministry of Public Services won their first league trophy in their maiden attempt and are going for gold in Gulu.

Ndejje Corporates

When you talk about woodball, Lillian Zawedde is the essence of the sport. She’s hungry and never gets tired of winning. Even though a new generation of players is offloading the alumni, Zawedde is steadfast. The only veteran to travel for the World Cup in Malaysia this year, Zawedde will head to Gulu aware that Ndejje Corporates are the Queens of the Green. A sister act with Sandra Nabaggala, a newscaster at BBS TV, Ndejje Corporates will carry experience on the greens as most of the team members have been busy with work. With the addition of Ruth Nakkazi and Sarah Nakandi, you have to be at the top of your game to beat Ndejje Corporates.

“We’re excited about this year’s international event in Gulu. My team is ready to storm the podium. We’re confident that we shall perform better,” said last year’s individual Stroke category winner, Zawedde.

Ndejje University

Ndejje is the home of woodball and as true masters, they don’t always disappoint. They have a generally young team but coach Onesmus Atamba can be confident in the abilities of her team. Joan Nahurira has already tasted how sweet victory is when she won at the third beach circuit in Entebbe. A hungry Alverah Mukamarinda will prove a vital cog for the team as it vies for gold.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Mubs have struggled recently with financial issues but you cannot undermine their potential. Even on a bad day, Woodball Cranes player Florence Mukoya can finish in the medal brackets. But scoring for the team is important. This is when the role of fast-rising Immaculate Mirembe, the team captain, and Rashida Netese, Mubs cannot be taken for granted.

Coral Coatings Uganda Open

Friday: Arrivals

Saturday: Opening ceremony and finals for juniors, youth, and tertiary institutions.