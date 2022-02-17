Miserable Pool Cranes face big squeeze

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) president Bob Trubish. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) has organised regional tours to help raise funds for the travelling team.

With the trip to the All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) Championship in Lusaka, Zambia, knocking hard, uncertainty hovers over the participation of the national pool team, the Pool Cranes.

