Momentum key ahead of third circuit

Youngster Darry Gilles Amanyire hopes to maintain his winning momentum as the Beach Woodball Circuit returns today at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District.

Amanyire, a student of Airforce SS Entebbe, who represents Kampala University overcame a strong field of 67 men to win the first circuit at Bunjakko in February. But that was the last time the woodball federation held the beach events.

The beach woodball circuit has been on hold since February 25, 2024, due to the rising water levels of Lake Victoria. A May report indicated that the lake's water level surged to 13.66 metres, surpassing the 2020 mark of 13.5 metres. Fed by 23 rivers across the region, Lake Victoria is currently experiencing heightened water inflow due to El Niño rains.

The road connecting Buwama to Bunjakko was made inaccessible by seasonal floods forcing the federation to postpone the second circuit.

With ranking points for the fourth Beach World Cup next year up for grabs, Sunday’s action is expected to attract a strong field of competitors.

But the teenage sensation, who made the national team for this year's World Cup in China, is eager to solidify his dominance.

Having secured a three-stroke win over Akram Matovu of Makerere University with a 34-stroke performance on 12 fairways, Amanyire expressed his determination to build on this success.

“I’m motivated to do even better. I know what is at stake and I will do my best,” said Amanyire.

A player of Digel in last year's Beach Woodball circuit at Bunjakko.

Hot pursuit

Noeline Babirye, who clinched the corporate women's category with a score of 50 strokes, edging out Deborah Amoding of the Ministry of Public Service by one stroke, will be determined to maintain her dominant position.

As the reigning champion, she's eyeing another free ticket to next year's trials by securing the MVP title once again.

"I'm back to reclaim my MVP title and fight for automatic qualification for next year's trials," she said.

Mirembe Sanyu of Ndejje University won the women's open title, carding 44 strokes. Sophie Namuddu finished as runner-up with 47 strokes, while Joyce Nalubega claimed third place with a score of 48.

The category proved highly competitive, setting the stage for a fierce battle at Bunjakko. Joyce Nalubega, Florence Mukoya, and Joan Mukoova will be eager to challenge for top honours.

Mukoya, eager to redeem herself after missing the national team cut, is confident of making the squad next year.

"While it's disappointing to miss out this year, I'm focused on the bigger goal: the Beach World Cup next year," said Mukoya, a member of last year's national team to Malaysia. "Sunday's competition is another step towards achieving that dream, and I'm determined to keep working hard."

Third Beach Woodball Circuit

Venue: Bunjakko Beach