More gains as woodball gets USSSA nod

Woodball players will now gain access to government bonus points to university, among other benefits, after the sport was officially admitted to the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

The USSSA and woodball federation have sealed a deal to add the sport to the annual secondary schools games.

Student athletes that excel in sports at regional and international stages are awarded four points as a bonus over and above their A-Level aggregate. Only three players; Shakira Nabirye, Simon Ssebuuma and Muhammad Kasibante, have gained from the scheme for excelling in sport having played woodball.

Woodball, will now be the 13th sports event at the Ball Games II.

“This is a landmark day for us as we continue to grow,” Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the woodball federation, said during the ceremony at their headquarters in Mengo. The juniors’ tournament attracts about 150 primary and secondary schools across the country.

Billy Ssemusu, the head of schools commission said qualifying will be direct as the sport gains more popularity.

With seven players ranked among the top 30 globally, and four females, woodball, which was exhibited at last year’s games in Soroti, will join new competitions on the USSSA calendar alongside U-16 Football Championship, chess, scrabble, athletics and the Elite Football League.