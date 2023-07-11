Most capped Nanfuka hopes for better fortunes at World Cup

With defender Lilian Ajio, and shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga among others that have lifted Uganda's flag high at many international netball tournaments now sidelined, goalkeeper Stella Nanfuka is the only netballer from their generation on the current She Cranes team that is gearing up for the Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Just like counterparts, she started netball as a youthful player while in school. Nanfuka has won four league trophies for Prisons netball club in the national league, she was called up but later dropped for the 2015 Netball World Cup.

However, she made the cut for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England. She took part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as a variety of Africa Netball Championships most notably the 2017 and 2018 editions that Uganda won unbeaten.

Being the most capped, among a new generation of players, the defender has become a mentor to many youngsters as she also strives to realize her dreams.

She says making the final team for this World Cup amongst many youthful players was a dream come true and a chance which she has to maximumly utilize and realize her dreams.

As a team they strive to post a better performance than the seventh finish they registered at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

As an individual she still dreams of joining professional ranks and hopes a good club can spot her in Cape Town this year.

"All my life I have dreamt of going professional. This is yet another opportunity to realize my dream. Am improving myself day by day and I believe we shall put up a good performance as a team," Nanfuka told Daily Monitor.

Nanfuka has advised her counterparts on the team to remain calm, and focused as they attack the world stage, a lesson she has learnt from her previous stints at the She Cranes team.

" I always tell them to work hard, better themselves but above all they should be calm and focused. They should avoid stage fright that has let down many players and teams," she said.

According to head coach Fred Mugerwa, he opted for youthful players due to the absence and unfitness of the seasoned ones.

"We had nothing to do because some of the experienced players were not available, others were unfit. We keep on instilling courage and confidence in these players hoping they will be good on court," he said.

"It is also to our advantage because our opponents have mastered the style of our seasoned players and now that most of them are new, our opponents will have to take some time studying them," he added.