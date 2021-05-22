Mozambique give Uganda bitter taste of beach tennis

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Uganda’s audition at the inaugural Beach Tennis African Cup for the southern and eastern regions left them red faced after going down 3-0 to Mozambique.

The event being played at Badplaas Resort in Mpumalanga, South Africa got underway on Wednesday with a glitch after only three sides showed up instead of eight as expected but that did not halt business.

It is now a tri-nations tourney of sorts with Uganda, Mozambique and South Africa taking part.

The women got up first in the mix as Uganda’s pair of Patience Athieno and Sandra Khissa battled Mozambique’s Ubeya Bique and Ana Vasilis in the Badplaas sand.

Despite Uganda getting an early 3-0 lead in the first set, their opponents turned on the heat for a 4-3 lead. Uganda fought back to tie it 4-4 before Mozambique broke to take the opening set 6-4. Uganda showed intent in the second set with a 2-0 lead but once again three it away to fall 6-4.

The experienced Moses Bashaasha teamed with Jonathan Mugisha in the men’s category to take on Mozambicans Stelio Carlos and Jaime Siguaque.

Advertisement

Mozambique trailed 3-1 but won the first set 6-4 but Uganda fought back to win the second set 6-3 to set up a tie breaker.

Like they had done in all their games, Uganda led 4-1 only for Mozambique to level it at 5-5 and eventually win the match tie break 10-5 and the match 6-4 3-6 10-5.In the mixed doubles, Ugandans Moses Bashaasha and Sandra Khissa could not match Mozambicans Jaime Sigauque and Ubeyla Bique as they lost (6-3, 7-5 ).

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com