Kalangala Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakimuli will don the corporate suits to Parliament and represent her constituents but for as long as she can, she will pull on her bikers and play volleyball, a sport that has been part of her life since 1998. PHOTOs/ISMAIL KEZAALA

MP Nakimuli balances spikes and Parliament

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

It is a Sunday afternoon and COBAP have just lost 3-1 to KAVC under the scorching sun at Nkumba University. Helen Nakimuli is trying her best to console her teammates and highlight a few mistakes they must work on going forward.
Due to circumstances beyond her control, she arrived late for the game and ended up sitting it out and watching on from the side-lines.
She is clad in a white t-shirt and jeans and arrived in her Toyota Wish which is being washed by a Nkumba University casual worker. Nothing fancy and she fits in just fine.

